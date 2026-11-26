Former New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau may not remain without a franchise for long. Various rumors have indicated that he could be interested in a return to coaching, and several teams could line up for him.

While the Knicks are obviously not among the potential suitors, star center Karl Anthony Towns did not pass on the opportunity to praise his former coach.

“I made three playoffs with Thibodeau as my coach so his track record is one of success,” Towns told Stefan Bondy of the New York Post. “So of course if I was a team that wanted to get back on track, I’d look at Tom Thibodeau to be my coach.”

Thibodeau coached New York for five years before being replaced by Mike Brown last summer. The Knicks won their first championship in 53 years after that, but many will feel that the former coach deserves some flowers for setting the foundation towards that success.

Knicks Star Endorses Former Head Coach

Under Thibodeau, the Knicks returned to being a playoff regular. They had last played in the postseason in 2013 before his arrival and they only missed once in the five years he was on the seat.

More importantly was the various arrivals of the championship core under Thibodeau’s reign. The likes of Jalen Brunson, Towns, OG Anunoby and Josh Hart all joined the Knicks under him.

The two-time NBA Coach of the Year despite not being part of the Knicks’ championship glory, has a solid resume across his three stints as a head coach. After several years of being an assistant for different franchises, he made the jump to head coach for the Chicago Bulls in 2010.

The Bulls made the playoffs in every season of his tenure over the last five years. They even made a Conference Finals appearance in 2011. Thibodeau gave Chicago 50% of its postseason appearances in the last two decades.

Thibodeau joined the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2016 after being sacked a year earlier by the Bulls. In his second season, Minnesota made its first postseason appearance in 13 years. That coaching stint only lasted three years.

He joined the Knicks in 2020 and in his first season, the franchise made its first playoff appearance in eight years. He later led the Knicks to back-to-back 50-win seasons and a first Conference Finals appearance in 25 years.

What Thibodeau’s Next Move Could Look Like

Very likely that franchises looking for a new head coach will be further down the current standings. The Sacramento Kings head coach Doug Christie is facing tough rumors surrounding his job security after a torrid start to the season.

The Kings are just one of several teams that could use the services and expertise of a coach like Thibodeau. He has a history of making the postseason and can elevate players to superstar levels. He did it with Derrick Rose who won MVP in 2011 and with Brunson who was a second-round pick.

Thibodeau was fired by the Knicks due to several off-court issues including the front office needing a new coaching approach to chase championships.