Reigning NBA Cup champions the New York Knicks face a must-win game against the Miami Heat on Friday in their bid to repeat.

Despite entering the game 1-2, the Knicks could end the night by clinching Group B and advancing to next weekend’s knockout stage.

For that to happen, the Knicks’ fate depends on other Eastern Conference games on Friday: Milwaukee Bucks vs. Detroit Pistons, Philadelphia 76ers vs. Indiana Pacers, Brooklyn Nets vs. Toronto Raptors and Atlanta Hawks vs. Boston Celtics.

Knicks NBA Cup Scenarios

NBA.com laid out the various scenarios for the Knicks ahead of Friday’s game.

Knicks will advance if one of the following occurs: Clinches Group B with a win by 7 or more points + PHI loss + win tiebreaker over every team in Group B Win + IND loss + TOR loss + DET loss + ATL loss + win tiebreaker over any 2nd-place team in Group A or C Win + finish in 2nd place in Group B + TOR loss + DET loss + ATL loss + win tiebreaker over any 2nd-place team in Group A or C

A win against the Heat won’t be enough for the Knicks to advance. They

Knicks will be eliminated if one of the following occurs: Loss to the Heat DET win + PHI win TOR win + PHI win PHI win + ATL win

Knicks Prioritizing Health

Last year’s NBA Cup victory laid the groundwork for New York’s championship run, with December’s high-stakes games hardening the roster for the postseason. While coach Mike Brown recognizes that value, he isn’t willing to go all-in this time around with OG Anunoby (left calf strain), Miles McBride (left adductor tightness), Jordan Clarkson (right plantar fasciitis) and Andre Drummond (head) all banged up.

Leading up to Friday’s game, Brown made his priorities clear.

“When I think of the Cup, it adds a level of stress or whatever on your mind and body,” Brown said, via The Athletic.

“The games are intense, and you’re playing more games in a shorter amount of time. It was like game, game, game. Then you win the Cup, celebrate that night, and then you hop on a plane to go play Indiana the next day. It’s great. You like the competition, but it adds stress to you physically and mentally. I’m saying this because, especially with the extended season we had last year and how taxing our games were mentally and physically, I’m trying to be smart.

“If we end up advancing, I’ll try to be smart. I’m trying to be smart about the minutes right now just overall, giving guys opportunities,” he added.

Knicks vs. Heat in the NBA Cup will tip off at 7 p.m. EST.