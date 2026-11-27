Karl-Anthony Towns has been downgraded to questionable with a “right abdominal contusion” before the New York Knicks face the Miami Heat Friday, according to the official NBA injury report.

The defending NBA Cup champions need Friday’s game to keep their title defense alive, and their starting center’s availability is suddenly in doubt.

How or when Towns got hurt remains unclear. He didn’t appear on the NBA’s 11:15 a.m. Eastern Friday injury report, which listed backup center Andre Drummond out under concussion protocol and forward OG Anunoby doubtful with a strained left calf.

But by the time the NBA injury report updated at 11:30 a.m. ET, Towns was on it.

Karl-Anthony Towns Injury History

Towns, who turned 31 on Nov. 15, is a 7-foot New Jersey native out of Kentucky. Minnesota took him first overall in 2015, and he won Rookie of the Year. He owns six All-Star selections, three All-NBA honors and career averages of 22.7 points and 11.2 rebounds.

The Timberwolves traded him to New York in 2024. In his second Knicks season, he helped deliver their first title in 53 years.

He’s had setbacks along the way. A right calf strain cost him 112 days during the 2022-23 season.

“I knew since day one it was going to be a long road, a Grade 3; I tore a lot of my calf,” Towns said at the time, as quoted by CBS Sports. He also revealed a January setback that forced him to restart rehab.

In March 2024, he needed surgery for a torn left meniscus.

This month alone, Towns has played through calf soreness, missed the Nov. 21 Portland game with an illness and shook off right knee inflammation Wednesday. He then posted 12 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists and three blocks against Cleveland.

That kept a streak intact. Towns has a double-double in all 17 of his games, averaging 21.2 points and 13.6 rebounds a night. He’s also handing out 4.2 assists while shooting 54.2% overall and 41.7% from 3-point range.

What Towns’ Status Means for the Knicks

Losing Towns would leave New York without its top two centers. When illness sidelined Towns against Portland, Drummond started and James Wiseman came off the bench for 25 minutes, his season high at the time. Drummond, listed as out, can’t repeat that start Friday.

The offense feels Towns’ absence, too. When Jalen Brunson plays without him, New York’s scoring rate has dipped from 1.17 points per possession with both stars to 1.12.

The Knicks enter at 12-6, level with Boston and 2½ games behind first-place Philadelphia in the East. They’ve won six straight. Miami sits at 10-7.

One Cup scenario is simple — lose, and New York is eliminated. At 1-2, the Knicks can win East Group B by beating Miami by at least seven points, getting a Philadelphia loss at Indiana and prevailing on tiebreakers.

The wild-card route also starts with a victory. New York then needs Detroit, Toronto and Atlanta to lose, plus either an Indiana loss or a second-place Group B finish, along with a tiebreaker edge over competing runners-up. A Philadelphia win combined with a Detroit, Toronto or Atlanta victory would knock them out.

As far as the Cup goes, Friday’s game against the Heat is a must-win.

Miami, 2-1, would take the group with a win and a Philadelphia loss. The 76ers, also 2-1, can clinch it by beating the Pacers.

Only Dallas has already secured a spot in the quarterfinals, which open Dec. 4. Boston and Minnesota, both 3-0, can win their groups Friday. The Celtics would likely remain in wild-card position despite losing, barring a blowout, according to Sports Illustrated. San Antonio, 2-1 with a plus-48 point differential, must beat the Lakers to survive.

Before the Knicks can worry about point differential or scores from other arenas, they need an answer on whether Towns will be on the floor.