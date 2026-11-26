The New York Knicks will continue their run of home slated games when they host the Miami Heat on Friday night at Madison Square Garden. The Knicks have won their last six games, including three on the spin at MSG.

Heading into the matchup, the Knicks will be at ease as player absences will be reduced. The health status of their main starters is positive, according to the latest report. Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns and Josh Hart are cleared to play against the Heat.

The core played a key part in the Knicks’ 121-102 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday. Brunson played 36 minutes, Towns played 33 minutes and Hart played 36 minutes in the game. Such has been their workload this season which makes their availability key.

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The only major absence currently for the Knicks is OG Anunoby, who has missed their last three games with a left calf problem. He is currently listed as doubtful, which means that there is a high possibility of going four games without him. New York did win those three previous games.

Other questionable players for the game include Andre Drummond, Miles McBride and Jordan Claxton.

It’s a big positive for the defending NBA champions to have many core players healthy this season. Brunson has played every game this season, Towns has missed only one due to illness and Hart hasn’t missed many games as well with no serious issues.

In Anunoby’s absence, more minutes went to Mikal Bridges and Landry Shamet in the starting lineup. Bridges played the most minutes of any Knicks player against the Cavaliers while Shamet continues his new improved game minutes this season.

For the opposition, Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as probable which puts him close to contention to start. He will no doubt be the Knicks’ biggest threat.

Aiming to Keep Momentum

The Knicks despite slipping to a 0-4 start are now third in the Eastern Conference. They could climb to second with a win over Miami but it won’t be easy. The Heat saw a seven-game winning streak cut short by the No. 1 Philadelphia 76ers last time out.

New York will have to dig deep to earn its seven consecutive wins. The roster and head coach Mike Brown will be weary considering that all of their six losses this season have all come against Eastern Conference franchises.

Having the likes of Brunson, Towns and Hart will boost their chances of winning, which makes their healthy status a big deal.

After the visit from Miami, the Knicks will round up their five straight home games against the Atlanta Hawks. After that, they will face seven straight road games.