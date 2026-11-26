The New York Knicks are set to host the Miami Heat in Friday’s high-stakes group stage NBA Cup game.

The Knicks are rolling, suddenly looking nothing like that team that started the season 0-3, with the third loss coming at the hands of the Orlando Magic back on Oct. 25. New York has won six games in a row, catapulting the team to a two-way tie with the Boston Celtics for the second seed in the Eastern Conference.

Sudden injury trouble is what has made the Knicks’ recent stretch more impressive. The team received more injury news before Friday’s game against the Heat.

Knicks Get Update on Star Forward

The most notable absence has been elite two-way forward OG Anunoby, who has been sidelined since the Knicks’ thrilling victory in Minnesota over the surging Timberwolves, who continue to roll despite star guard Anthony Edwards missing the last 15 games with a knee injury. Anunoby, 28, is still battling a calf strain.

According to the official team injury report released Thursday evening, the Knicks have listed Anunoby as doubtful to play in Friday’s NBA Cup. If Anunoby is sidelined, it will be his fourth consecutive absence.

Anunoby’s original injury designation was calf tightness before it was changed days later to a calf strain days, which certainly causes more concern.

While the Knicks haven’t lost since Anunoby last played, they have definitely missed his lockdown on-ball defense and the consistent wing scoring he provides. Anunoby is averaging 16.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game, though his shooting efficiency from the field and 3-point line have taken a considerable dip.

In other news, stars Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns and Josh Hart have been removed from the injury report. Brunson and Towns were dealing with an illness, while Hart was nursing a sprained shoulder.

The Knicks aim to extend their winning streak to seven games Friday against the Heat, which is coming off a road loss to the Philadelphia 76ers.