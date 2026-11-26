The New York Knicks have turned their season around in impressive fashion, but head coach Mike Brown isn’t ready to celebrate. After opening the year with three consecutive losses, New York has responded by winning 12 of its next 15 games, putting itself back in a much better position.

Most coaches would be pleased with that kind of turnaround, especially after a difficult start. However, Brown believes the Knicks still have plenty of work to do before they can consider themselves a finished product.

When asked about New York’s 12-6 record, Brown offered a blunt assessment of where his team stands.

“We’re 12-3 since the start, but our s–t still does stink,” Brown said, according to SNY Knicks. “We haven’t arrived and we still have to embrace the little things.”

Knicks’ Mike Brown Refuses to Get Comfortable With Winning

Brown’s comments might sound harsh considering New York’s recent success, but they reveal the standard he’s trying to establish. Winning games is important, although the Knicks coach clearly believes the way his team performs matters just as much as the final score.

That mindset becomes especially important for a team with expectations beyond simply reaching the playoffs. This is a team that has reached the top of the mountain by winning the 2025-26 NBA Finals. New York has enough talent to compete with quality opponents, but the little things Brown mentioned often determine whether good teams become legitimate championship contenders.

Defensive communication, rebounding, limiting turnovers and staying disciplined throughout games are areas that can make a difference when the competition gets tougher. Those details might not always receive attention after victories, but Brown doesn’t appear interested in letting them slide.

The Knicks have already demonstrated they can overcome a disappointing start. Now their coach wants to make sure the early success doesn’t create a false sense of security.

Mike Brown’s Message Sets Higher Expectations for New York

There is something refreshing about Brown refusing to sugarcoat his team’s progress. New York could easily point toward its 12-3 stretch as evidence that everything is moving in the right direction, but Brown isn’t allowing the record to become an excuse for overlooking mistakes.

His comments also send a message to the locker room. The Knicks have earned the right to feel encouraged by their turnaround, but they haven’t accomplished their ultimate goals this season.

For New York fans, that approach should be encouraging. Brown understands that regular-season victories matter, but developing habits that translate into postseason success is even more important.

The Knicks have put themselves in a better position after a difficult opening stretch. However, Brown made one thing clear: Winning 12 of 15 games doesn’t mean the job is finished.

New York has momentum. Its head coach wants accountability to come with it.