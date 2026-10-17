A former New York Knicks player didn’t make the final cuts for the Philadelphia 76ers.

After battling for the third and final two-way slot on the Sixers, Jones is one of a few players who won’t make the final cut. According to 76ers team reporter Matt Murphy, the 76ers are cutting ties with Jones, Jameer Nelson Jr., Taye Fields, and Cris Carroll.

Ex-Knicks Player Fails To Make Final Cuts With 76ers

Jones, 24, joined the 76ers after spending the 2025-2026 NBA season with the Knicks.

Back in January, he added to the team with a two-way contract. At the time, Jones was already a former member of an NBA championship squad, as he played with the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2024-2025.

During the 2024-2025 NBA season, Jones appeared in 54 games with the Thunder, even picking up three starts. He saw the court for 10.2 minutes per game, posting averages of 2.5 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 1.1 assists.

When the Knicks rolled out Jones for seven games in 2025-2026, he played in 5.6 minutes per game, producing 1.3 points and 1.0 rebounds per game.

With the Sixers, Jones appeared in two games during the 2026 preseason. Seeing the court for 14.5 minutes per game, Jones shot 42.9% from the field and hit 50.0% of his threes. Jones posted averages of 5.5 points, 1.5 assists, and 5.5 rebounds per game with the Sixers.

It’s unclear what’s next for Jones. However, the 76ers were interested enough to acquire his NBA G League rights via trade recently. Therefore, if Jones returns to the developmental league, he’ll get a chance to play for the Delaware Blue Coats, staying close to the team.