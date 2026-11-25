The New York Knicks could be without their best player for a game that might end their NBA Cup title defense.

Jalen Brunson was added to the injury report Wednesday afternoon as questionable because of an illness, just hours before the Knicks host the Cleveland Cavaliers at Madison Square Garden.

The Knicks captain wasn’t listed on the NBA’s 11:15 a.m. ET injury report. However, his name appeared on the updated report released at 1:15 p.m.

The late development comes at a particularly difficult time for New York.

The defending NBA Cup champions enter Wednesday’s matchup with an 0-2 record in group play. Another loss would officially eliminate them from the tournament they won last December.

Brunson’s uncertain availability could complicate their hopes of keeping that title defense alive.

Jalen Brunson Injury Update Comes After NBA Recognition

The unexpected illness comes just two days after Brunson received recognition for his role in New York’s recent resurgence.

Brunson and teammate Karl-Anthony Towns were among the nominees for the NBA’s Eastern Conference Player of the Week award for games played Nov. 16-22.

Washington Wizards star Anthony Davis ultimately won the award after averaging 26.5 points and nine rebounds while shooting 58.6% from the field.

Still, the nominations reflected the Knicks’ improved play.

New York has won five consecutive games, improving to 11-6 after Sunday’s 113-106 victory over the Indiana Pacers.

Brunson scored 22 points and dished out seven assists against Indiana, while Towns delivered 30 points and 13 rebounds.

Brunson had already earned Eastern Conference Player of the Week honors earlier this month.

Now, the Knicks face the possibility of playing without their offensive leader.

The team has not provided additional details about his illness.

Although his questionable designation leaves open the possibility of playing, a final determination could come closer to tipoff.

New York Faces NBA Cup Elimination Against Cleveland

Wednesday’s matchup carries implications beyond the Eastern Conference standings.

The Knicks are trying to avoid an early exit from the NBA Cup after defeating the San Antonio Spurs to capture last season’s championship.

However, losses in their first two group-stage games have left little margin for error.

Another defeat Wednesday would eliminate New York from the tournament.

Even a victory wouldn’t guarantee advancement, with the Knicks still needing favorable results elsewhere.

Brunson’s potential absence would present another challenge for an already depleted rotation.

Miles McBride was downgraded from questionable to out because of left adductor tightness, while Jordan Clarkson remains sidelined with right plantar fasciitis.

OG Anunoby is also out with a left calf strain.

However, the Knicks received encouraging news when Towns and Josh Hart were upgraded from questionable to probable.

Without Brunson, coach Mike Brown could lean more heavily on Mikal Bridges and Landry Shamet to handle offensive responsibilities.

The Cavaliers defeated the Knicks 115-107 in their first meeting earlier this month.

New York has since rediscovered its winning form, but Wednesday’s contest presents a different challenge.

For Brunson, the week began with recognition for his strong play.

It could now end with the Knicks’ NBA Cup title defense hanging in the balance.