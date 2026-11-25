The New York Knicks received a potentially encouraging injury update Wednesday, just three days after Miles McBride’s latest setback raised concerns about his health.

McBride has been upgraded to questionable for Wednesday night’s NBA Cup matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Madison Square Garden.

The Knicks listed the reserve guard with left adductor tightness on the NBA’s official injury report released at 11:15 a.m. ET.

The designation opens the possibility of McBride returning after he missed Sunday’s 113-106 victory over the Indiana Pacers.

McBride was a late scratch against Indiana, prompting questions about the location of his injury following sports hernia surgery earlier this year.

Although Wednesday’s update offers some encouragement, the Knicks have not confirmed whether McBride will play against Cleveland.

Miles McBride Injury Raised Concern After Previous Surgery

Following Sunday’s victory, New York Post’s Stefan Bondy raised concerns about McBride’s latest setback.

Bondy described the injury as “concerning only because of the area,” pointing to the proximity of the adductor to the site of McBride’s previous sports hernia surgery.

The concern was understandable given what McBride endured last season.

The 26-year-old underwent surgery in February to address a core muscle injury, forcing him to miss significant time before returning for the playoffs.

His recovery required patience, particularly after the procedure interrupted what had been a productive season.

McBride eventually regained his rhythm and entered this season as an important piece of coach Mike Brown’s rotation.

His latest setback naturally raised questions about whether another absence could be looming.

However, the Knicks have not indicated that the adductor tightness is connected to his previous surgery.

Wednesday’s questionable designation is a positive development compared with Sunday’s absence, although it does not guarantee his return.

McBride also participated in Tuesday’s practice, another encouraging sign as New York evaluates his availability.

Knicks Could Use Miles McBride Against Cavaliers

McBride’s potential return comes at an important time for a Knicks team dealing with several injuries.

New York has won five consecutive games, improving to 11-6 after Sunday’s victory over Indiana.

However, its depth could be tested against Cleveland.

OG Anunoby has been ruled out because of a left calf strain, while Jordan Clarkson remains sidelined with right plantar fasciitis.

Josh Hart is questionable with a right shoulder sprain, while Karl-Anthony Towns carries the same designation because of right knee inflammation.

McBride would provide much-needed depth behind Jalen Brunson, particularly with Clarkson unavailable.

His perimeter defense, outside shooting and ability to handle the ball have made him a valuable contributor.

The Knicks also have a measure of revenge on their minds.

Cleveland defeated New York 115-107 in their first meeting earlier this month, adding another layer of importance to Wednesday’s NBA Cup matchup.

For now, McBride’s injury status offers a welcome development after the concerns raised Sunday.

The question is whether that progress will be enough to get him back on the floor against Cleveland.