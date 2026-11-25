The New York Knicks received a much-needed boost Wednesday afternoon after an unexpected injury scare threatened to complicate their NBA Cup title defense.

Jalen Brunson has been upgraded from questionable to probable for Wednesday night’s matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Madison Square Garden.

The Knicks captain was dealing with an illness that prompted the team to add him to the injury report earlier in the day.

However, the latest update indicates Brunson is expected to play, barring a setback before the 7:30 p.m. ET tipoff.

It is a welcome development for New York, which cannot afford another loss in its bid to defend last season’s NBA Cup championship.

Jalen Brunson Injury Update Brings Knicks Relief

Brunson’s availability became a concern when he unexpectedly appeared on Wednesday’s afternoon injury report.

The four-time All-Star wasn’t listed on the NBA’s 11:15 a.m. ET report, but his status changed to questionable at 1:15 p.m.

The late designation raised questions about whether New York would have its offensive leader for a critical Eastern Conference matchup.

As previously reported by Heavy, Brunson’s illness surfaced just as the Knicks were preparing for a game that could end their hopes of repeating as NBA Cup champions.

His upgrade to probable now provides some reassurance.

Brunson has been instrumental in New York’s recent turnaround.

The Knicks have won five consecutive games, improving to 11-6 following Sunday’s 113-106 victory over the Indiana Pacers.

Brunson contributed 22 points and seven assists in that win, helping New York overcome a difficult challenge against its Eastern Conference rival.

He has also been one of the league’s most productive guards this season, averaging 26.5 points per game.

Earlier this week, Brunson and teammate Karl-Anthony Towns were nominated for the NBA’s Eastern Conference Player of the Week award.

Although Washington Wizards star Anthony Davis ultimately received the honor, the nominations reflected New York’s improving form.

Now, Brunson appears on track to help extend that momentum.

Knicks Still Face Injury Concerns Against Cavaliers

Despite the encouraging Brunson development, New York remains short-handed.

Miles McBride has been ruled out because of left adductor tightness, marking his second consecutive absence.

Jordan Clarkson also remains sidelined with right plantar fasciitis, while OG Anunoby is out with a left calf strain.

However, Towns and Josh Hart have been upgraded to probable, providing additional encouragement for coach Mike Brown.

The Knicks will need all available help against a Cleveland team that defeated them 115-107 in their first meeting earlier this month.

Wednesday’s game carries significant implications for the NBA Cup.

New York enters with an 0-2 record in East Group A, leaving little room for another setback.

A loss would eliminate the Knicks from contention, while a victory would keep their slim hopes alive.

Brunson’s expected availability doesn’t guarantee a favorable result.

But after an afternoon filled with uncertainty, the Knicks appear closer to having their most important player on the floor when their season’s first elimination game arrives.