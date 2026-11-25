The New York Knicks, winners of their last five games, will try to keep their streak alive Wednesday against the Cleveland Cavaliers in an inner-conference NBA Cup contest.

The Knicks are suddenly rolling after an alarming start to the season saw the defending champions drop to 0-3, with an Oct. 25 home loss to the Orlando Magic striking fear among fans of the dreaded championship hangover. New York has since won 11 of 14 games, rising to a three-way tie with the Atlanta Hawks and Detroit Pistons for the third seed in the conference.

The bad news is that the Knicks have been tagged with the injury bug lately, with multiple key names appearing on the injury report.

Knicks Get Mixed Injury News Ahead of Tonight’s Game, an Imporant Update on Star F

The Knicks are set to take on the Cavs, whom they have gone 1-1 against so far this season. Tonight’s game could be a tougher task for the home team, which will be without star forward OG Anunoby and reserve guards Jordan Clarkson and Miles McBride, all of whom were sidelined for Sunday’s win over the Indiana Pacers. Meanwhile, star guard Jalen Brunson is questionable to play, while star big man Karl-Anthony Towns, who was originally listed as questionable on the injury report, has been upgraded to probable. Forward Josh Hart has also been upgraded to probable, which is incredibly welcome news after the 31-year-old star gave a concerning status update on his banged up shoulder.

“Seventeen games into the season,” wrote Knicks reporter Stefan Bondy, “Hart already is feeling the impact of the defending, the rebounding, the chasing of loose balls as if retaining possession could resolve world hunger. There already was Hart’s ring finger that’s been mangled for 18 months. Then an injury to his calf before training camp. Then an ankle problem. Now it’s his shooting shoulder.”

Said Hart after recording a triple-double in Sunday’s 113-106 win in Madison Square Garden: “A lot of things are going on with my shoulder. It’s been barking for a couple weeks. So now, we got a couple days where we can figure some stuff out within the couple-day break and hopefully get it feeling better.”

After that worrying update, the Knicks can breathe a sigh of relief knowing Hart is likely to suit up tonight. Now, it is just about getting him — and all the others on the injury report — back to full strength, because there is a long season left to play.