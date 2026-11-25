The New York Knicks have upgraded Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) to probable for Wednesday night’s NBA Cup clash against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Towns, dealing with right knee inflammation, was deemed questionable on the eve of the game. He was upgraded to probable on Wednesday afternoon.

The news is a major boost for the reigning NBA Cup champion Knicks, who face a must-win game against the Cavs to avoid knockout-round elimination. The Knicks went 0-2 in their previous two NBA Cup games, and must beat both the Cavaliers on Wednesday and then the Miami Heat on Friday to stay alive in the tournament.

Karl-Anthony Towns Dominates

Towns is in the middle of an outstanding season, capped by a 30-point, 13-rebound performance against the Indiana Pacers Sunday that extended his double-double streak to 16 games. According to the NBA, he joined Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Domantas Sabonis as the only players to hit that mark since the 1981–82 season.

Knicks head coach Mike Brown heaped high praise on Towns Tuesday, citing the All-Star center’s consistency as proof he’s on track to become an all-time great.

“When you talk about greatness, the hardest thing to do when you want to attain or achieve greatness, is being consistent,” he said, via DAZN.

“Because there are a lot of great, talented people in the world, whether it’s this sport, a different sport, in business, but can you bring it every freaking day? That’s hard, especially when you know that you’re great and you’re going to face double teams and this and that.

“All these different things are going to come at you. Can you still bring it every day?”

Towns, in a contract year, is averaging 21.8 points, a league-leading 13.9 rebounds and 4.0 assists on 54/42/76 shooting splits.

Knicks Injury News

The availability of Towns is a big boost for a Knicks team that will be without OG Anunoby (Left Calf Strain), Miles McBride (Left Adductor Tightness) and Jordan Clarkson (Right Plantar Fasciitis). Captain Jalen Brunson (Illness) and Josh Hart (Right Shoulder Sprain) could also sit out, per the 1:45 ET Knicks injury report.

Anunoby, OG Out Injury/Illness – Left Calf Strain Brunson, Jalen Questionable Injury/Illness – Illness Clarkson, Jordan Out Injury/Illness – Right Plantar Fasciitis Hart, Josh Probable Injury/Illness – Right Shoulder Sprain McBride, Miles Out Injury/Illness – Left Adductor Tightness Towns, Karl-Anthony Probable Injury/Illness – Right Knee Inflammation

If Brunson is ruled out, the Knicks could potentially start Jose Alvarado or Tyler Kolek. Landry Shamet is set to stay in the starting unit in place of Anunoby.