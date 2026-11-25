The New York Knicks have been a mixed bag this season. They tipped off the season looking like they were already dug deep into the championship hangover hole, with the team dropping to an alarming 0-3 after an Oct. 25 loss to the Orlando Magic.

But the defending champs are doing what they often did in their march to the title last season. Respond. New York has rattled off wins in 11 of its last 14 games and is currently on a five-game winning streak amid some growing injury concerns on the roster.

The Knicks are 11-6 on the season, enough to place them in a multi-team tie for the third seed in the Eastern Conference. But for them to get back to the groove they discovered last season, some things may need to change.

Is This Player Making Things Difficult for the Knicks?

One of the stunners of the offseason happened when star big man Mitchell Robinson signed a $47 million contract with the rival Boston Celtics. At the time, it seemed like a devastating loss, and had it not been for Robinson’s brutal struggles so far this season, perhaps fans would still be fuming at the New York front office for allowing a key member of a championship team to walk to those not-go-for-nothing Celtics.

The Knicks replaced Robinson with Andre Drummond. Finally, A back up big man for Karl-Anthony Towns who isn’t as horrendous at the free-throw line. And alas, a reserve big man who can stretch the floor for reigning NBA Finals MVP Jalen Brunson. Oh, if only. According to NBA writer Dan Favale, Drummond has done more harm than good for the Knicks this season and is “making life harder” on the court for his teammates.

“Brunson is tasked with navigating the Drummond integration more than anyone else,” Favale wrote. “Of the 221 minutes JB has logged without Towns, over 80 percent of them have come alongside Mitchell Robinson’s replacement. This transition puts a unique strain on Brunson, and the offense at large. Drummond is a downgrade from Robinon as a screener and finisher, and his penchant for attempting to score after grabbing an offensive board is actively damaging the team’s efficiency. Throw in the Knicks’ reluctance to let the 33-year-old fire away from deep, and Brunson is working with much less space. He can’t count on good separation out of screens. He can’t count on a reliable roll-man threat. He can’t even count on Drummond getting out of the lane when he’s driving.”

Can N.Y. Continue With Drummond at Back Up?

Perhaps the idea wasn’t bad on paper. With Robinson out the door, the Knicks needed someone who could deliver a similar rebounding presence. In his hayday, Drummond was the top glass-cleaner in basketball. Today, the numbers show he is at least much above average.

Drummond has also developed a 3-point shot in recent seasons, and that may have been another reason the Knicks took a chance on him.

That’s not to think that Drummond can’t turn things around and become a plus player for the Knicks. There is plenty of season left to play. But New York is said to be in the market for another big man, and a new addition in the frontcourt could absorb all the minutes previously allocated for Drummond, who sees 14 minutes of action per game.