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Knicks Star Gets Honest On Fatigue After Loss vs 76ers

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New York Knicks v Boston Celtics
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BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 23: Josh Hart #3 of the New York Knicks reacts during second half of the Celtics Home Opener at TD Garden on October 23, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Celtics defeat the Knicks 107-103. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The New York Knicks are off to a tough start in 2026-2027.

Following a 98-93 loss against the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday, October 30, the Knicks dropped to 2-4 on the season. They are also 0-1 in NBA Cup play.

After the game, Knicks starter Josh Hart admitted that the team is feeling fatigued, despite being less than two full weeks into the new basketball year.

Knicks Star Gets Honest On Fatigue After Loss vs 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers v New York Knicks
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 20: Josh Hart #3 of the New York Knicks in action against the Philadelphia 76ers at Madison Square Garden on October 20, 2026 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

“We all feel the fatigue,” Hart told reporters after the game. “We’ve got to fight through it. 6 games in, but we have to find a way to make sure we get our bodies ready to play every day. I think mentally, we’re there. We just have to find it physically.”

While Knicks star Jalen Brunson joked about Hart being “old,” when asked about the team feeling fatigued, he didn’t necessarily deny that there is an overall fatigue amongst the team.

The record suggests that’s the case.

Knicks Get Off To A Slow Start

Detroit Pistons v New York Knicks
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 27: Josh Hart #3, Andre Drummond #0, and Miles McBride #2 of the New York Knicks celebrate after a stop during the second quarter against the Detroit Pistons at Madison Square Garden on October 27, 2026 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

Josh Hart checked in for 31 minutes on Friday night. He shot 2-for-9 from the field, dropping seven points. In addition to his scoring, Hart had six rebounds, three assists, and one steal.

Brunson checked in for 35 minutes and scored 24 points along with six assists, five rebounds, and two steals.

The Knicks put up a good fight against the 76ers on the road, where they typically find plenty of success, but Philadelphia maintained its early success this year, defeating the Knicks for the second time this season.

Outside of the Sixers, the Knicks have losses against the Orlando Magic and the Boston Celtics. The two wins cam against the Detroit Pistons and the Chicago Bulls.

Getting off to a slow start due to fatigue isn’t anything out of the ordinary for a championship-winning team. While it isn’t ideal for the Knicks, who watched the Eastern Conference get stronger during the offseason, New York is maintining its confidence moving forward.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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