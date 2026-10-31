The New York Knicks are off to a tough start in 2026-2027.

Following a 98-93 loss against the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday, October 30, the Knicks dropped to 2-4 on the season. They are also 0-1 in NBA Cup play.

After the game, Knicks starter Josh Hart admitted that the team is feeling fatigued, despite being less than two full weeks into the new basketball year.

Knicks Star Gets Honest On Fatigue After Loss vs 76ers

“We all feel the fatigue,” Hart told reporters after the game. “We’ve got to fight through it. 6 games in, but we have to find a way to make sure we get our bodies ready to play every day. I think mentally, we’re there. We just have to find it physically.”

While Knicks star Jalen Brunson joked about Hart being “old,” when asked about the team feeling fatigued, he didn’t necessarily deny that there is an overall fatigue amongst the team.

The record suggests that’s the case.

Knicks Get Off To A Slow Start

Josh Hart checked in for 31 minutes on Friday night. He shot 2-for-9 from the field, dropping seven points. In addition to his scoring, Hart had six rebounds, three assists, and one steal.

Brunson checked in for 35 minutes and scored 24 points along with six assists, five rebounds, and two steals.

The Knicks put up a good fight against the 76ers on the road, where they typically find plenty of success, but Philadelphia maintained its early success this year, defeating the Knicks for the second time this season.

Outside of the Sixers, the Knicks have losses against the Orlando Magic and the Boston Celtics. The two wins cam against the Detroit Pistons and the Chicago Bulls.

Getting off to a slow start due to fatigue isn’t anything out of the ordinary for a championship-winning team. While it isn’t ideal for the Knicks, who watched the Eastern Conference get stronger during the offseason, New York is maintining its confidence moving forward.