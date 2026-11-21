Karl-Anthony Towns left Minnesota on Thursday night with another victory over his former team, a place in New York Knicks history and a memorable line for the fans who once cheered him.

Two days later, his availability is uncertain.

Towns was listed as questionable for Saturday’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers because of an illness, according to the NBA’s 11 a.m. injury report.

The update comes after the five-time All-Star extended his franchise-record double-double streak to 15 consecutive games to begin the season.

It also presents coach Mike Brown with another potential absence as New York opens a five-game homestand at Madison Square Garden.

Karl-Anthony Towns Injury Update Raises Knicks Concern

Towns has been remarkably consistent through New York’s first 15 games, recording a double-double in every appearance.

His latest came Thursday against the Minnesota Timberwolves, when he finished with 22 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and three blocks in a 102-99 victory.

Towns now owns the longest season-opening double-double streak in Knicks history.

The achievement also puts him in rare company.

Before Thursday’s game, New York noted that his 14 consecutive double-doubles represented the longest such start to a season since Nikola Jokic and Domantas Sabonis accomplished the feat in 2020-21.

Jokic opened that season with 20 straight double-doubles, while Sabonis recorded 16.

Towns is now one game away from matching Sabonis’ mark.

However, Saturday’s questionable designation threatens to interrupt his streak before he gets that opportunity.

The Knicks have not provided additional details about his illness.

Towns Delivers Mic-Drop Moment Against Former Team

Towns’ latest performance carried particular meaning.

He spent nine seasons in Minnesota, becoming one of the franchise’s greatest players before the Timberwolves traded him to New York in 2024.

Thursday marked another return to the arena where he developed into an All-Star.

The crowd welcomed him warmly, but Towns made sure the evening belonged to the Knicks.

He scored 17 of his 22 points in the first half, helping New York build a lead that reached 19 points.

Minnesota nearly erased that advantage late, but the Knicks survived to complete a three-game road sweep.

Afterward, Towns delivered a playful reminder of his basketball journey.

“I was raised by Wolves, but it was Knicks in five at the end,” Towns said.

The remark referenced New York’s championship run last season while acknowledging the franchise that gave him his NBA start.

Mike Brown Faces Potential Frontcourt Shakeup

Towns isn’t New York’s only injury concern.

OG Anunoby has been downgraded to doubtful with left calf tightness, while Jordan Clarkson is out because of right plantar fasciitis.

The potential absence of both Towns and Anunoby would significantly alter Brown’s rotation.

Andre Drummond and James Wiseman could absorb additional frontcourt minutes if Towns cannot play.

But neither offers the same combination of outside shooting, passing and interior scoring.

The Knicks enter Saturday with a 9-6 record after winning three consecutive games.

They also host Indiana on Sunday, leaving little recovery time between contests.

For Towns, the immediate priority is getting healthy.

Whether his historic streak continues will depend on his availability against Portland.