The New York Knicks are back at home, where they are just 4-3 so far this season, to take on the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday.

The Knicks are riding a three-game winning streak, with their previous victory coming against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Target Center. In that game, the Knicks were on the favorable side as the Wolves were without star guard Anthony Edwards, who is expected to miss several more weeks after suffering a knee injury early in the season.

Against the Blazers on Saturday, New York will be without two crucial starters.

Knicks Dealt Some Bad Injury News Before Saturday’s Tip-Off

Ahead of tonight’s game, the Knicks revealed that stars OG Anunoby and Karl-Anthony Towns will be sidelined.

Anunoby, 28, is battling tightness in his left calf, while Towns, 30, is dealing with an illness. Both stars played in Thursday’s 102-99 victory over the Wolves.

It was a surprise seeing both players pop up on the injury report. While Towns picked up an injury designation earlier today, Anunoby appeared on the injury report when it was released Friday evening.

Of course, both players are critical to the Knicks’ success. While Anunoby has continued his steady, reliable production, Towns has performed like one of the league’s best big men this season, with the six-time All-Star averaging 21.3 points, 13.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game in 15 appearances this season.

Towns was strong again in the Knicks’ last game — marking his third appearance in Target Center after he was traded from Minnesota to New York roughly 26 months ago — posting 22 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and three blocks, helping his team secure its ninth win in the last 12 games.

Anunoby, meanwhile, contributed 15 points, seven rebounds, two assists, one steal and two blocks.

The Knicks will have to adjust their starting lineup for Saturday’s game. Also ruled out against the Blazers is reserve guard Jordan Clarkson.