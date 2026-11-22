Mikal Bridges has endured a torrid start to the new NBA season; however, he came up big for the New York Knicks on Saturday, November 21.

Bridges hit the game-winning shot that secured a 97-96 win over the Portland Trail Blazers. Speaking to the media after the game, Jalen Brunson praised Bridges’ ability to navigate such a difficult stretch and still find a way to bounce back.

“I don’t know how many times I’ve said this before, but when you’re continuously working on your game, every single day, and things may not be falling in your favor, but you keep doing the right thing, every single day, you keep chipping away. Eventually, things are gonna turn for you,” Brunson said. “Over the past week or two, things have been turning for him. Now, he’s on a roll.”

Brunson continued by sharing the Knicks’ confidence in Bridges.

“Just the way he works, the time he puts in and everything he does to prepare himself for games,” Bridges said. “…He works on his game every single day, even on off days. It’s just who he is.”

Bridges had a strong game against Portland. He ended the night with 12 points, two rebounds and three assists, shooting 62.5% from the field.

Damian Lillard Reacts To Knicks Win

Speaking to the media after the game, Damian Lillard shared his thoughts about the loss to the Knicks and Bridges’ game-winning shot.

“It’s part of the game,” Lillard said. “Sometimes you’re gonna get somebody, and sometimes, you’re gonna get got. Tonight, we got, got. It’s part of the game. I’ve had my fair share of being on the side where the other team is in the locker room disappointed. This time, it was us.”

Portland has been outplaying expectations to begin the season. Nevertheless, they were unable to overcome the challenge of facing New York, partly due to Lillard’s 1-of-9 shooting from the perimeter.

Knicks’ Bridges Reacts To Game Winner

Bridges also spoke with the media after New York’s win. When asked about his game-winning shot, which is now the second time he’s hit a dagger against Portland, he provided a short answer.

“I like the city of Portland,” Bridges said. “Dame is one of my close friends. I like Portland.”

Bridges must now continue to build on his recent strong showings. His struggles to begin the season had Knicks fans openly discussing the possibility of Bridges being traded. However, if his current resurgence is real, Bridges’ value to the Knicks will quickly become apparent.

Both the Knicks and Bridges will undoubtedly be hoping that his struggles are now a thing of the past.