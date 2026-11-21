The New York Knicks return to Madison Square Garden following Thursday’s 102-99 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Knicks, winners of nine of their last 12 games, have caught a rhythm entering Saturday’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers, who have exceeded expectations to start the season.

The 10-5 Blazers, who are 4-2 away from Moda center this season, could face an undermanned New York team tonight.

Knicks Have Multiple Stars on the Injury Report, But There’s Some Favorable News

According to the Knicks’ official team injury report released Friday evening, stars OG Anunoby and Karl-Anthony Towns could be sidelined for Saturday’s game, with Anunoby, 28, listed as doubtful with left calf tightness while Towns, 30, is battling an illness and is questionable to play.

Although that is tough news for the Knicks, the Blazers, who have ruled out Vit Krejci, Ja Morant, Shaedon Sharpe and Chris Youngblood, could also be without star forward Deni Avdija, who has missed the last two games with a foot injury Avdija, 25, is listed as questionable with a left foot contusion.

The Knicks are rolling — winning three games in a row (all on the road) and seven of their last 10 — but could struggle to produce offense if Anunoby and Towns are sidelined Saturday.

While All-Star point guard Jalen Brunson is once again posting MVP-caliber numbers — 26.6 points and 5.9 assists per game while shooting 40 percent from 3-point range — the play of Towns has been massive in the Knicks turnaround after starting the season with three consecutive losses. Anunoby, meanwhile, has continued his reliable, steady production after he was a stalwart for the team in its march to the NBA championship last season.

If Avdija is out again for the Blazers, that’ll provide a boost for the Knicks, who have gone 4-3 at Madison Square Garden this season.