Rob Dillingham arrived in Westchester looking for something more valuable than another impressive box score. He wanted an opportunity to rebuild his career.

The former eighth overall NBA Draft pick took an encouraging first step Friday night.

Dillingham scored 26 points and handed out seven assists in his Westchester Knicks debut, helping New York’s G League affiliate defeat Raptors 905, 130-117.

The 21-year-old guard added four rebounds and two steals while shooting 10-for-18 from the field, including 3-for-5 from beyond the arc.

His performance offered a glimpse of the offensive talent that once made him one of the most coveted guards in the 2024 draft.

It also gave the Knicks another intriguing prospect to monitor.

Rob Dillingham Shines in Westchester Knicks Debut

Dillingham wasted little time finding his rhythm.

Coming off the bench, the former Kentucky standout provided Westchester with another dynamic ballhandler alongside Dalton Knecht.

He finished with a plus-17 rating in nearly 34 minutes, helping the Knicks secure their first victory of the season.

Knecht, the former Los Angeles Lakers first-round pick, erupted for 35 points, including 33 over the final three quarters.

Together, the former Southeastern Conference rivals combined for 61 points.

Their partnership offers Westchester an unusually talented backcourt for the developmental league.

But Dillingham’s goals extend beyond individual statistics.

Speaking with SNY before his debut, he explained that his focus was on improving rather than proving his doubters wrong.

“I ain’t really trying to show too much of anything to anyone or prove to anyone,” Dillingham said.

Instead, he wants to demonstrate that he can contribute at the NBA level when another opportunity arrives.

Former Lottery Pick Focused on Rebuilding NBA Career

Dillingham’s journey to Westchester has been anything but conventional.

The San Antonio Spurs selected him eighth overall in 2024 before immediately trading him to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Minnesota viewed him as a potential long-term backcourt option alongside Anthony Edwards.

However, Dillingham struggled to establish a consistent role.

The Timberwolves traded him to the Chicago Bulls in February 2026, and he subsequently landed with Charlotte during the offseason.

The Hornets waived him earlier this month.

Westchester acquired his G League returning-player rights from the Iowa Wolves on Nov. 14, offering him another chance to develop.

Across 65 NBA appearances last season, Dillingham averaged 6.3 points and 2.2 assists in 14.9 minutes.

Those numbers hardly reflected the expectations that accompanied his lottery selection.

Now, he has an opportunity to rediscover the confidence and creativity that defined his college career.

Knicks Could Benefit From Dillingham’s Development

New York already has considerable depth at guard, with Jalen Brunson leading a rotation that includes Miles McBride, Jordan Clarkson, Jose Alvarado and Tyler Kolek.

Dillingham isn’t currently part of that NBA roster.

His Westchester deal doesn’t automatically give New York exclusive NBA rights to sign him.

Still, the Knicks organization can evaluate his progress closely while he develops alongside Knecht.

Dillingham has made clear that he’s approaching the opportunity patiently.

“Focused on myself, getting better, so when I get the opportunity I’m ready and improved,” he told SNY.

Friday’s performance won’t erase the disappointments of his first two NBA seasons.

But for a former lottery pick still searching for his place in the league, it was a promising beginning.