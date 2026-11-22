Perhaps the New York Knicks, at least partially, could thank Mikal Bridges for their slow start to the season.

Now, they can thank him for saving them from an ugly collapse.

On Saturday evening, the Knicks, without stars Karl-Anthony Towns and OG Anunoby, took down the Portland Trail Blazers thanks to Bridges’ game-winners 3-pointer from the left wing as time expired, a shot that triggered the rare double bang from legendary announcer Mike Breen.

New York walked out of Madison Square Garden with a thrilling 97-96 victory.

Knicks Survive the Blazers After Star’s Game-Winner

Bridges, whose struggles this season have gone far from unnoticed, stepped up when the Knicks absolutely needed him. New York may have had Captain Clutch on the court, but it was Bridges who danced with the basketball, pulled up with great conviction and drained the biggest shot of the season so far.

“I like the city of Portland,” said Bridges, who recorded 12 points on 5-for-8 shooting from the field, including 2-for-3 from 3-point range.

If he likes Portland, he must love New York.

Without that shot, the Knicks, who jumped all over the Blazers to start the game, would have suffered one of their worst losses of the season. Although they were undermanned, with Towns batting an illness and Anunoby nursing tightness in his left calf, the Knicks were in danger of squandering a 17-point lead at home.

The win gave New York its fourth win in a row and its 10th of the season.

Bridges Praised for Saving N.Y. From Disaster

Bridges, who is shooting a career-worst across the board and is averaging a career low in points and minutes per game this season, hit a shot that might spark a turnaround. His team certainly hasn’t lost confidence in him.

“That’s just who he is,” Brunson, who registered 30 points, five rebounds and seven assists in the win, said. “I don’t know how many times I’ve said this before, but when you continuously work on your game every single day, and things may not be falling in your favor, but you keep doing the right thing every single day, you keep chipping away, chipping away, eventually things are gonna turn for you. And over the past week or two, things have been turning for him.”

Said Knicks coach Mike Brown: “He’s been there and done that. So for him to have the ball in his hands at that point in the game, there’s a lot of confidence not only coming from him but from his teammates and this staff.”

Indeed, the nine-year NBA veteran has been there and done that. He was a main piece of a Finals team in just his third season. The Knicks expect Bridges to recapture his rhythm and go back to being the player who was vital in their march to the NBA championship last spring.

Bridges was the hero on Saturday, masking the Knicks’ unsightly struggles in the second half, where they were outclassed by the Blazers.

Portland outscored New York by 22 points in the final 24 minutes. But, thanks to Bridges, it didn’t end up mattering.