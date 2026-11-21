The New York Knicks returned home riding a three-game winning streak, but their momentum has been interrupted by a growing list of injury concerns.

OG Anunoby has been downgraded from questionable to doubtful for Saturday’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers because of left calf tightness, according to the NBA’s 11 a.m. injury report.

The Knicks also listed Karl-Anthony Towns as questionable with an illness, while Jordan Clarkson has been ruled out with right plantar fasciitis.

The developments leave coach Mike Brown potentially without three important rotation players as New York opens a five-game homestand at Madison Square Garden.

OG Anunoby Injury Update Raises Concern for Knicks

Anunoby has appeared in all 15 games this season, averaging 16.3 points while serving as one of New York’s primary perimeter defenders.

His ability to guard multiple positions has been central to Brown’s defensive approach.

Anunoby routinely handles difficult assignments against opposing wings, allowing Mikal Bridges and Josh Hart to provide help elsewhere.

His importance was evident during the Knicks’ recent road trip.

The 29-year-old forward played 44 minutes in Tuesday’s 111-102 victory over the Toronto Raptors before contributing 15 points in Thursday’s 102-99 win against Minnesota.

New York completed the trip with three consecutive victories, relying heavily on its starters in tightly contested games.

Anunoby’s calf tightness emerged afterward.

The Knicks have not announced a timetable for his return. Although a doubtful designation does not officially rule him out, his chances of playing Saturday have diminished considerably.

Karl-Anthony Towns Adds to Knicks Injury Concerns

Anunoby isn’t New York’s only concern.

Towns appeared on Saturday’s injury report as questionable because of an illness, creating another potential opening in Brown’s starting lineup.

The five-time All-Star remains one of New York’s most important offensive players, providing scoring, rebounding and floor spacing alongside Jalen Brunson.

Losing both Towns and Anunoby would significantly alter the Knicks’ approach against Portland.

Brown could turn to Mitchell Robinson and Andre Drummond for additional minutes if Towns cannot play.

Meanwhile, Landry Shamet could become a candidate for a larger role on the perimeter.

Josh Hart and Bridges would also shoulder greater defensive responsibilities without Anunoby.

Replacing the veteran forward involves more than finding another scorer.

His strength, defensive instincts and ability to guard multiple positions give New York flexibility against bigger, more athletic lineups.

Mike Brown Faces Difficult Rotation Decisions

Clarkson’s absence further complicates Brown’s plans.

The veteran guard has already been ruled out because of right plantar fasciitis, leaving the Knicks without another offensive option off the bench.

New York enters Saturday’s matchup with a 9-6 record after completing a three-game road sweep.

The Knicks followed Tuesday’s victory over Toronto with a hard-fought win against Minnesota, continuing their recent improvement away from home.

Portland presents another challenge, particularly with its athletic wings and ability to attack in transition.

New York also hosts the Indiana Pacers on Sunday, making Saturday the first game of a back-to-back set.

With three rotation players appearing on the injury report, Brown faces an immediate test of his team’s depth.

Whether Anunoby or Towns can play remains uncertain, but the Knicks may need contributions from several reserves to keep their winning streak alive.