Karl-Anthony Towns Moves Up Knicks History List With Latest Achievement

Karl-Anthony Towns continues to strengthen his place in New York Knicks history.

The All-Star big man reached another milestone during Monday’s victory over the Brooklyn Nets, extending his remarkable run of double-doubles.

His latest performance adds to a growing list of achievements alongside some of the greatest players in franchise history.

Karl-Anthony Towns Joins Knicks Legends With Historic Run

Towns recorded 11 points and 16 rebounds in the Knicks’ 103-90 win over the Nets on Monday. It marked his seventh consecutive double-double to begin the 2026-27 season, putting him among the most productive starts in franchise history.

According to New York Basketball, only two players have recorded more consecutive double-doubles to open a season for the Knicks.

Willis Reed holds the franchise record with 11 in 1970, followed by Charles Oakley with nine in 1989.

Towns is now tied with Zach Randolph, who recorded seven in 2007. Patrick Ewing follows with six in 1990. Reaching that company is another indication of Towns’ consistency as New York’s starting center.

Karl-Anthony Towns Sends Message After Knicks Win

Following the victory, Towns spoke with MSG Network’s Bill Pidto about his approach and the team’s mindset.

“You gotta impact winning every single day. I may not shoot the ball well every day, but I can damn sure impact winning every time I step on the court with this Knicks jersey on,” Towns said.

The center also highlighted the team’s determination to keep improving after its championship success.

“It says a lot about this team to come off a championship & still find different ways to get better, to grow, to fight through adversity,” he added.

Towns also made it clear that he believes the Knicks have more to offer their supporters.

“We still have a lot left to give. And a lot more to give our fans. More than what we did last year,” he said.

That message should encourage Knicks fans. New York has experienced an uneven start, but its latest victory showed the team’s ability to respond under pressure.

Towns’ individual consistency is another positive. His rebounding, interior presence and willingness to impact games beyond scoring give the Knicks an important foundation.

He now has a chance to move closer to Reed’s historic mark. With seven straight double-doubles already secured, the next few games could make Towns’ place in franchise history even more significant.