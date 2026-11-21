The New York Knicks will be without Jordan Clarkson when they open a five-game homestand Saturday night against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Clarkson has been ruled out because of right plantar fasciitis, according to the NBA’s official injury report released Saturday at 8:30 a.m. ET.

It will mark the veteran guard’s second consecutive absence after he missed Thursday’s 102-99 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Knicks also listed starting forward OG Anunoby as questionable because of left calf tightness.

While Clarkson’s playing time has declined in recent weeks, his absence removes another scoring option from coach Mike Brown’s already complicated backcourt rotation.

New York enters Saturday riding a three-game winning streak after completing a successful four-game road trip.

Jordan Clarkson Ruled Out With Foot Injury

Clarkson, 34, has averaged 4.9 points and 1.6 rebounds in 9.8 minutes per game across 12 appearances this season.

His numbers represent a significant reduction from the scoring responsibilities he handled earlier in his career.

The former NBA Sixth Man of the Year has instead settled into a smaller, matchup-dependent role with the defending champions.

Clarkson last played Tuesday against Toronto, finishing with three points in eight minutes during the Knicks’ 111-102 victory.

His reduced workload has coincided with Brown’s efforts to find consistent minutes for a crowded group of reserve guards.

Miles McBride, Landry Shamet, Tyler Kolek and Jose Alvarado have all competed for opportunities behind Jalen Brunson.

Clarkson has continued embracing his role despite the uncertainty surrounding his minutes.

However, his latest injury creates another obstacle as he attempts to establish a consistent place in the rotation.

The Knicks have not announced a timetable for his return.

Mike Brown Faces Another Knicks Rotation Decision

Clarkson’s absence could create additional opportunities for New York’s other guards.

McBride has experienced considerable fluctuations in playing time despite remaining one of the team’s more dependable perimeter defenders.

He played a season-low eight minutes against Minnesota after previously averaging 22 minutes across three games.

Meanwhile, Kolek has earned opportunities as a secondary ballhandler, with Alvarado competing for similar responsibilities.

Brown has acknowledged the difficulty of accommodating everyone.

“The reality of it is, if Deuce plays and we still try to do that, then Jose is not playing and Jalen is back on the ball,” Brown recently told reporters.

Without Clarkson, Brown has one fewer player to account for, although the Knicks will lose some of their bench scoring flexibility.

Anunoby’s uncertain status could further influence the rotation.

New York Looks to Extend Winning Streak Against Portland

New York returns to Madison Square Garden after surviving a late Minnesota comeback Thursday.

Karl-Anthony Towns finished with 22 points and 12 rebounds, while Brunson added 21 points and seven assists.

The Knicks improved to 12-6 after holding off the Timberwolves despite going scoreless over the final 3:26.

Portland presents another difficult challenge.

The Trail Blazers enter Saturday at 10-5 after defeating the Milwaukee Bucks 124-114 on Thursday.

With Clarkson unavailable and Anunoby’s status uncertain, Brown may again need contributions from different parts of his rotation.

The Knicks host Portland at 7:30 p.m. ET before facing the Indiana Pacers on Sunday.

For Clarkson, the immediate concern is recovering from the foot injury that has interrupted an already challenging start to his second season in New York.