Dalton Knecht is making it increasingly difficult for the New York Knicks to overlook him.

The former Los Angeles Lakers first-round pick erupted for 35 points Friday night, leading the Westchester Knicks to a 130-117 victory over Raptors 905.

Knecht scored 33 points over the final three quarters after a quiet opening period, delivering another impressive performance since joining New York last month.

The 25-year-old guard is now averaging 30.5 points through his first two NBA G League appearances.

For a player waived by Los Angeles just before the season, the early returns suggest the Knicks may have found an intriguing reclamation project.

Dalton Knecht Erupts for 35 Points in Westchester Victory

Knecht needed little time to recover from a slow start Friday.

After scoring just two points in the first quarter, he found his shooting rhythm and carried Westchester’s offense.

The 6-foot-6 guard finished 9-for-18 from the field and knocked down six of his 13 attempts from 3-point range.

He also contributed three rebounds and two assists in 36 minutes.

Knecht wasn’t the only former lottery pick making an impression.

Rob Dillingham, the eighth overall selection in 2024, added 26 points and seven assists as Westchester secured its first victory of the season.

The two helped turn a promising individual performance into a much-needed team win.

Knecht’s scoring explosion followed a 26-point outing in his G League debut against Greensboro on Nov. 14.

He shot 8-for-13 from the field and made five 3-pointers in that game.

Through two appearances, Knecht has totaled 61 points while shooting better than 50% from beyond the arc.

Former Lakers First-Round Pick Gets Fresh Start With Knicks

Knecht’s arrival in New York came after a disappointing end to his Lakers tenure.

Los Angeles selected him 17th overall in the 2024 NBA Draft following his standout senior season at Tennessee.

He showed immediate promise as a rookie, averaging 9.1 points while shooting 37.6% from the 3-point range.

His most memorable performance came against Utah, when he erupted for 37 points and tied the NBA rookie record with nine 3-pointers.

However, inconsistent minutes and declining production eventually pushed him out of the rotation.

The Lakers waived Knecht on Oct. 19.

Four days later, the Knicks signed him to a two-way contract, giving him another opportunity to establish himself.

Knecht made his New York NBA debut Nov. 4 against Chicago, finishing with 10 points and seven rebounds in 16 minutes during a 135-105 victory.

His latest Westchester performances have offered another glimpse of that scoring potential.

Dalton Knecht Gives Mike Brown an Intriguing Decision

The Knicks have no immediate need to rush Knecht into their regular rotation.

Coach Mike Brown already faces difficult decisions involving Jordan Clarkson, Miles McBride, Landry Shamet and other perimeter players.

Still, Knecht offers something New York can always use: another capable outside shooter.

His size and ability to score without dominating the ball could eventually make him a useful option alongside Jalen Brunson.

Of course, strong G League numbers don’t guarantee NBA success.

Knecht still needs to demonstrate consistency against bigger, faster defenders while improving defensively.

But the Knicks invested little in acquiring him, and his early production is making that gamble look increasingly worthwhile.

For now, Knecht is doing exactly what New York hoped he would: rebuilding his confidence and giving the organization another reason to take notice.