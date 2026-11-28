The New York Knicks haven’t had it easy lately when it comes to their injury report, with the team again missing multiple key players in its last game.

While New York has mostly had stars Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns available, both players have popped up on recent injury reports. The Knicks have also dealt with some injury trouble to key players like Josh Hart, who had been dealing with a sprained shoulder, Miles McBride and Andre Drummond. While Hart has continued to do Hart-like things and play through injury like only he can, McBride and Drummond missed Friday’s game against the Miami Heat.

Concerns Seem to Be Rising Around Knicks Reserve Guard

The Knicks have been without their top reserve guard since last Saturday’s thrilling victory over the Portland Trail Blazers. Originally listed on the injury report with an adductor injury, McBride’s ailment is now being described as something else, as the New York Post’s Jared Schwartz highlighted.

“There was a twist to Miles McBride’s injury diagnosis Friday,” Schwartz wrote. “He missed his third straight game in the Knicks’ 108-105 loss to the Heat at Madison Square Garden. And his injury changed from being described as left adductor tightness to left athletic pubalgia. It is notable because athletic pubalgia is similar to a sports hernia — and McBride missed 28 games last year after undergoing sports hernia surgery.”

McBride’s status is potentially concerning considering the procedure he underwent around the All-Star break last season, which as Schwartz noted, sidelined the veteran guard for nearly 30 games. For now, McBride’s injury outlook would conclude that his condition is on the minor side. But we’ll take that with a grain (or more) of salt.

“But the Knicks said he is continuing to do on-court work in practice and is still considered day-to-day,” Schwartz wrote.

N.Y. Falls Short in NBA Cup Game

The Knicks were eliminated from the NBA Cup with Friday’s loss to the Heat at Madison Square Garden. The loss snapped the Knicks’ six-game winning streak and dropped the team to 12-7 on the season.

“We did not have a great shootaround today with our focus,” said head coach Mike Brown, who bluntly stated his dissatisfaction with his team ahead of Friday’s game. “We have to be better in our shootarounds, coming into games — especially games like this. It was evident with how sloppy we played.”

The game came down to the wire and flipped in Miami’s favor when Brunson, heralded for his routine clutch moments, short-armed the first of three free throws that could have tied the game. The Heat took control after that and secured the win in a bounce-back effort after being handled by the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday evening.

Next up, the Knicks are set for another meaningful inner-conference contest against the surging Atlanta Hawks, winners of nine of their last 11 games after pulling off a clutch victory over the Boston Celtics on Friday night. The win moved Atlanta to second place in the East, trailing the Sixers by a full three games.