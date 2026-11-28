Jalen Brunson is the undoubted leader of the New York Knicks. He’s also an undoubted winner. Brunson helped deliver the Knicks their first NBA championship in 53 years, the first of his spectacular basketball career. After dropping 45 points in the closeout, Game 5 of the NBA Finals, Brunson was named the NBA Finals MVP.

Brunson and the Knicks also won the Emirates NBA Cup during the 2025-26 regular season. In doing so, they became the first team in NBA history to win both the NBA Finals and NBA Cup in the same season. Unfortunately for them, the 2026-27 NBA season will not end the same way.

On Friday night, the Knicks were eliminated from this year’s NBA Cup with a 108-105 loss to the Miami Heat. This put them out of contention, and their NBA Cup title defense will have to wait for another year. As for the NBA championship, time will tell if they’ll be able to repeat that success.

Jalen Brunson Points Finger After NBA Cup Elimination

Brunson, who had the final field-goal attempt of Friday night’s loss, was quick to place blame following the loss. While speaking to reporters after the game, the 30-year-old, point-guard, revealed who he felt was to blame for the loss.

“It’s frustrating. Obviously, just the way we fought back and the poor decision making I had in the fourth quarter, honestly throughout the game. But, I think that’s the most frustrating part,” Brunson said.

Brunson might be pointing the finger at himself, but he played a solid game against the Heat on Friday night He finished with a game-high 27 points to go along with eight assists, three rebounds, and three steals. He helped lead the charge on a Knicks 16-point, halftime-deficit, bringing the game within three points.

The ball wound up in Brunson’s hands, with a chance to tie the game as time expired. It appeared Brunson was seeking contact against his Heat defender, Davion Mitchell, rather than fully focusing on making his 3-point attempt. Either way, the whistle didn’t blow, and the Knicks will watch the remainder of the NBA Cup from home.

Knicks Turn Focus Toward Title Defense

Despite Friday’s loss, and the way the Knicks started the season, they’re actually playing as well as anybody in the league. After starting the season 2-4, they’ve won 10 of their last 13 games. Their offense remains efficient and formidable, however they continue to win games behind their stellar defense.

Trough 19 games, they’re giving up just 103.4 points per game. That ranks No. 2 in the league, behind only the Boston Celtics (102.1). They also lead the Eastern Conference in rebounds per game, as a team, with 46.7. Karl-Anthony Towns is the team’s main contributor, as he leads the league in rebounds, hauling in 13.6 per game.

As for Brunson, many around the league were concerned when he required off-season surgery to repair his wrist. He’s looked in mid-season form from Game No. 1, and his statistics haven’t faltered either. He’s averaging 26.2 points, 6.0 assists, 3.1 rebounds, and 2.9 made 3-pointers per game. At this rate, he’ll add All-Star and All-NBA Team to his portfolio for the fourth time each in his nine-year career.

Most importantly, Brunson will look to lead his Knicks to the playoffs for the fifth straight year. And above all else, he’ll look to hoist the Larry O’Brien Trophy as defending champions. The Knicks would become the first team to win back-to-back NBA Finals since the Golden State Warriors in 2017 and 2018.