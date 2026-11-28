Friday was a tough night for the New York Knicks, as their six-game win streak was snapped by the Miami Heat. Unfortunately for New York, the loss also eliminated the team from this year’s NBA Cup.

The Knicks are now 12-7 on the season. Their chances of defending their NBA Cup championship are over, and the focus must turn toward defending their NBA Championship instead.

All-Star big man Karl-Anthony Towns echoed that sentiment when talking with the media after New York’s 108-105 loss.

“Obviously, we want to win.” Towns said. “We want to win, not only the cup, but every game we go out there to play. Disappointed we can’t defend the Cup championship, but we still have a lot more games to get ready to defend the World Championship. So, we’ll continue to get 1% better every single night, continue to lean on each other, sacrifice for each other, and we’ll see where we end up.”

New York hasn’t had the start to the season it would have wanted. There have been some struggles across the board. However, in recent weeks, Mike Brown’s team looks to have been turning a corner. It’s fair to assume that Friday’s loss was more of a bump in the road than a reason to start manning the panic stations.

Jalen Brunson Addresses NBA Cup Elimination

Jalen Brunson also shared his thoughts on the Knicks being eliminated from this year’s NBA Cup.

“Whenever there’s a chance to win something, you wanna win it,” Brunson said. “Regardless of whether there is a rollercoaster ride…I think we’re a team that’s going to figure out whatever is thrown at us, and whatever obstacle or hurdle we have. No matter what it is, we’re going to figure it out.”

Brunson has been playing well to start the season. In 19 games, he’s averaging 26.2 points, 3.1 rebounds and 6 assists per night. The All-Star guard is shooting 38.5% from three and 45.1% from two.

Knicks’ Brunson Takes Blame For The Loss

During his discussion with the media after the game, Brunson held his hands up for what he perceived as poor decision-making on his part throughout the game.

“It’s frustrating. Obviously, just the way we fought back and the poor decision-making I had in the fourth quarter, honestly, throughout the game. But I think that’s the most frustrating part,” Brunson said.

Brunson ended the night with a game-high five turnovers. He also missed a potentially game-tying three-point jumper in the dying moments of the contest. Nevertheless, Knicks fans will undoubtedly remain confident that Brunson can continue leading the team toward greatness.

After all, Brunson was instrumental in the Knicks’ success last season, and there’s no reason to believe he can’t be just as, if not more, important this time around, too.