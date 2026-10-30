Knicks’ Jalen Brunson Role Revealed as Guest Star on Law & Order SVU

Jalen Brunson is a star on the basketball court for the New York Knicks.

Soon, he’ll be a guest star on the popular television series Law & Order: SVU.

News has trickled out for months that this could be a possibility, but a sneak preview has finally emerged that lets fans of the Knicks and fans of the show know what Brunson’s role is actually going to be.

What Will Jalen Brunson Do On Law & Order: SVU?

Brunson is set to play a detective on his episode of the show.

He can be seen in the trailer here (link if needed):

Jalen Brunson will appear as a detective in the next episode of ‘LAW & ORDER: SVU’. https://t.co/IHUHoDN48c — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) October 30, 2026

There had been some speculation that Brunson might play himself, but he’s going to be helping to investigate a crime.

When is Jalen Brunson on SVU?

Brunson will be a guest star for the fifth episode of this season.

That will air on Thursday, Nov. 5 at 9 p.m. ET.

The show is broadcast on NBC.

Why is Jalen Brunson on SVU?

Brunson is known to be familiar with the show’s Mariska Hargitay, who is a Knicks superfan.

It was Hargitay who started hinting over the summer that Brunson could be coming on the show.

According to Comics Basics: “Cameras rolled in September, when Brunson and Hargitay were photographed together on set in Brooklyn on September 16. Hargitay teased the moment online with a playful nod to the Knicks’ starting lineup. NBC made the casting official the next day.”

Brunson was alongside Hargitay as part of a sketch in the opening of the 78th Emmy Awards.

The lefty point guard had actually acknowledged after the NBA Finals win that he wanted to get onto an SVU episode in September. He has accomplished that feat.

That makes it quite the year for Brunson. The championship he led the Knicks to was their first in 53 years, an incredible moment embraced by all of New York City.

When Brunson came into the NBA, he was a two-time national champion from Villanova but was viewed as potentially too small and not athletic enough to be a star in the league.

He has since grown into a superstar, the best player on the reigning champions, and a guy who has already made a case as the best player in the history of the Knicks.

Add an SVU appearance to that ledger for good measure.