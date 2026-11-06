Former Knicks All-Star Kristaps Porzingis Makes Stunning Career Announcement

Kristaps Porzingis arrived in New York as a 19-year-old lottery pick greeted by boos. He eventually became the New York Knicks‘ brightest young star before injuries derailed what once looked like a promising future at Madison Square Garden.

More than a decade later, the former Knicks All-Star faces another uncertain chapter.

Porzingis announced Friday that he is stepping away from basketball to prioritize his health following a prolonged absence from the Golden State Warriors.

The decision comes after years of physical setbacks, including his reported battle with postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, or POTS, a condition associated with dizziness, fatigue and an abnormally rapid heart rate upon standing.

Former Knicks Star Kristaps Porzingis Announces Decision

Porzingis addressed his future in a statement posted on X, explaining that his body had not responded as expected while preparing for the season.

The 31-year-old Latvian center had hoped to contribute alongside Stephen Curry and Draymond Green.

Instead, ongoing health problems have prevented him from joining his teammates.

“I’m doing good, but I know what it takes,” Porzingis wrote. “At this point, I’ve made the decision to prioritize my health and step away from the game I love.”

He also expressed respect for the Warriors and a desire to work toward a resolution.

Porzingis stopped short of formally announcing retirement.

His decision follows reports that Golden State has begun withholding payments on his $20 million salary because of his continued absence.

Kristaps Porzingis Once Represented Knicks’ Future

The announcement recalls a career that once seemed destined for stardom in New York.

The Knicks selected Porzingis fourth overall in the 2015 NBA draft despite skepticism from fans unfamiliar with the towering European prospect.

He quickly silenced his critics.

His shooting, shot-blocking and unusual mobility earned him the nickname “The Unicorn.”

Following Carmelo Anthony’s departure, Porzingis became the centerpiece of New York’s rebuilding efforts.

He averaged 22.7 points and an NBA-leading 2.4 blocks during the 2017-18 season, earning his first All-Star selection.

A reminder of his early promise resurfaced Thursday when Knicks Fan TV shared highlights of one of his standout performances in a New York uniform.

But his rise ended abruptly.

Porzingis tore his left ACL against the Milwaukee Bucks in February 2018 and never played another game for the Knicks.

New York traded him to Dallas in January 2019.

Porzingis’ Battle With POTS Adds to Injury-Plagued Career

Porzingis rebuilt his career through stops in Dallas, Washington and Boston, where he won an NBA championship in 2024.

However, his health problems continued.

During his final season with the Celtics, Porzingis experienced debilitating fatigue and later told The Athletic he had been diagnosed with POTS.

The condition affects the autonomic nervous system and can cause an elevated heart rate, dizziness and severe fatigue when standing.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr subsequently questioned the reported diagnosis before acknowledging confusion surrounding the medical information.

Golden State has not established whether Porzingis’ current absence is connected to POTS.

The Warriors acquired him from Atlanta in February 2026, but he appeared in only 15 games before signing a two-year, $40 million extension.

He has not played this season.

For Knicks fans who watched him transform draft-night jeers into standing ovations, his announcement is a sobering reminder of a career repeatedly interrupted.

Porzingis reached the NBA’s summit with Boston, fulfilling the championship ambitions that once seemed possible in New York.

Whether he returns to pursue another chapter remains uncertain. For now, basketball has taken a back seat to his health.