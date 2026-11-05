Knicks’ Mike Brown Makes Revealing Admission About Jalen Brunson’s Workload

New York Knicks head coach Mike Brown has revealed an interesting detail about how the team’s analytics staff monitors Jalen Brunson’s performance.

Despite the point guard’s ability to handle heavy minutes, Brown explained why he is being careful with his captain’s workload this season.

Mike Brown Reveals Knicks’ Analytics Findings on Jalen Brunson’s Minutes

According to Ian Begley, Brown explained that the Knicks’ analytics staff closely monitors how players perform in two-minute increments. The team tracks everything from shooting percentages to movement on the court.

“Our analytics guys, they do a nice job charting — it’s above my head — how guys play in two-minute increments,” Brown said.

He added that some players begin to see their shooting numbers decline after six minutes. The staff also monitors whether their movement slows down as they spend more time on the floor.

However, Brunson’s numbers tell a different story.

“Jalen’s just seems to go up every two minutes and there’s really no time it goes down,” Brown explained. He acknowledged that Brunson could play 12 consecutive minutes or even 36 to 38 minutes if needed.

Still, Brown is thinking beyond the regular season.

“But at the end of the day, it’s going to impact him, in my opinion, come playoff time, so I have to be conscious of not going to the well too much, especially at this point in the season.”

The admission is interesting because Brunson has consistently shown that he can carry a significant offensive burden.

Brown’s comments suggest that the decision to limit his minutes has little to do with his immediate ability to perform.

Instead, the Knicks are looking at the bigger picture.

Brunson has already delivered several impressive performances this season. He scored 38 points against Chicago on October 28 before recording 19 points and six assists against Brooklyn.

Most recently, he exploded for 33 points in just 28 minutes during Wednesday’s 135-105 victory over the Bulls.

Knicks Prioritize Jalen Brunson’s Health

Brown’s approach makes sense for a team with championship ambitions. Brunson remains the centerpiece of New York’s offense, and keeping him healthy should be a priority throughout the regular season.

The Knicks know how important he becomes when the postseason arrives. His ability to create shots, control possessions and deliver in crucial moments makes him difficult to replace.

There is also little reason to push Brunson unnecessarily during November. New York needs him at his best when the stakes become higher.