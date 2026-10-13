Knicks’ Mike Brown Teases Potential Karl-Anthony Towns Change

The New York Knicks will have a target on their backs this season. Reigning champions are always seen as a litmus test for teams around the NBA.

As such, Mike Brown will need to implement some new wrinkles in his system. That could mean changes to rotations, substitution patterns, play calls, or even the roles players are asked to play.

It appears Karl-Anthony Towns’ versatility could be one of the wrinkles in Brown’s approach this season. Towns can play both power forward and center. Last season, he spent 91% of his minutes at the five; however, with the new season approaching, Brown has hinted that could change.

“I’m not sure yet,” Brown told the media on October 12. “There’s a chance he may play a little bit more at the four, but what does that equate to? Again, I’m not sure. He has a better feel, and I have a better feel of how to use him when he’s there because we have to make some adjustments to what we what we do. But I couldn’t give you an exact number.”

Having Towns at the four, with either a rim-running center or a hulking big man in the dunker spot, would give the Knicks a totally different look in the half-court. Furthermore, it would provide additional rim protection for the Knicks on the defensive end. Of course, it would also come with some trade-offs, most notably the pace at which New York plays at.

Towns is Dealing With Knicks Contract Issue

Towns is currently eligible for a max contract extension. However, to date, neither he nor the Knicks have been able to reach an agreement on a deal that would keep him in New York long-term.

On Friday, October 9, the Knicks announced that they were suspending all contract extension talks with Towns, Josh Hart, Miles McBride and Tyler Kolek. As you could imagine, this news left the Knicks’ star big man feeling rather disappointed.

“It was news to me,” Towns told James L. Edwards III of The Athletic. “Very disappointed, to say the least. Let’s state the obvious: It’s business, but there is business on the court for us to handle.”

Towns has two years remaining on his current contract. However, he does hold a player option for the 2027-28 season, meaning he could become an unrestricted free agent next summer.

Towns is Key for the Knicks

New York will undoubtedly want to find a middle ground in its negotiations with Towns. After all, he’s one of the best big men in the NBA and played a pivotal role in the team’s run to the 2026 NBA championship. Losing him would be a travesty.

There’s no doubt that Towns will need to take a team-friendly deal to remain in New York. James Dolan has made it clear the franchise won’t be going into the second luxury tax apron. Nevertheless, Towns can’t be expected to not receive a deal that rewards his contributions and his status as a premier talent in the league.

Some tough conversations are afoot for the Knicks. Hopefully, though, they will lead to Towns signing an extension, either now or before next summer.