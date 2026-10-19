LeBron James’ Contract Included 30% Knicks Bonus

There have been various reports involving LeBron James and the New York Knicks in recent months.

The most popular is the idea that if the Knicks hadn’t won the 2026 NBA title, LeBron would’ve signed there instead of with the Philadelphia 76ers.

It’s all easy stuff to say in retrospect, but it’s long been clear that James appreciates the history of the Knicks franchise.

That apparently was true even when James was just a high schooler preparing for the NBA Draft.

It turns out that James’ first shoe contract had a special Knicks clause in it.

LeBron James’ Contract Knicks Clause

NBA insider Brian Windhorst shared this detail on Monday during an appearance on the Hoop Collective: If James had ended up with the Knicks out of the 2003 NBA Draft, he would’ve got more money from Nike.

This is the story Windhorst shared:

“There was this dream, and in fact, it was kind of LeBron‘s dream too. Literally the night before he agreed to his Nike contract, in his Nike contract he got a 20 or 30% bonus if he got drafted to the Knicks. They agreed to that the night before the Lottery. That’s why it was so important to get it done before the lottery. And when the envelope opened and showed the Knicks at number nine, there was an audible (sound) in the room because people wanted LeBron to go to the Knicks.”

It certainly makes sense that Nike would want James and his shoe brand to go to the biggest market possible. Playing at Madison Square Garden for the Knicks would’ve felt much more marketable, at least at first, for Nike compared to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Of course, James got the feel-good story of being the kid from Akron, Ohio who starred at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School and got to stay with his hometown team.

Many have wondered if that NBA Draft lottery was rigged toward Cleveland. But it sure seems like if it was rigged with financial incentives in mind, it would’ve been rigged toward the Knicks and Nike. So it may just have been great fortune for the Cavs.

Knicks Misfortune

The Knicks ended up in their pre-lottery position, not moving up or down from having the ninth-best odds at the No. 1 pick. It’s not like they were favored to end up atop the draft board.

Still, the Knicks ended up with Michael Sweetney at No. 9, a pick that didn’t work out.

Four of the top-five picks were LeBron, Carmelo Anthony, Chris Bosh and Dwyane Wade. The No. 2 pick by the Pistons, Darko Milicic, has aged horrifically.

The Knicks were never really in that mix, but LeBron’s shoe contract makes it clear that some folks wanted the Big Apple to join with the future King.