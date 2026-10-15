Mitchell Robinson’s Celtics Comments Reveal Major Difference From Knicks Role

Mitchell Robinson’s departure from the New York Knicks has created a significant question about their frontcourt heading into the 2026-27 NBA season.

The veteran center recently offered insight into his expanded offensive role with the Boston Celtics, highlighting a difference that Knicks fans may not have expected.

Robinson signed a three-year, $47.4 million contract with Boston in July after helping New York win the NBA championship.

Mitchell Robinson Explains the Difference Between the Celtics and Knicks

Robinson described how his responsibilities have changed since joining Boston, explaining that he is much more involved in the Celtics’ offensive actions.

“I’m in a lot of actions on the offensive side. Over there, I was just like, set one screen, roll, and they’ll be going on the other side, and then maybe come back.” he said, as per Bobby Krivitsky.

Robinson also added:

“But like, this one, I’m in like every action. I’m setting the flare, pin down, ball screen, whatever. Like I’m just always actively moving.”

The comments offer an interesting look at how Boston plans to use Robinson.

Rather than primarily setting a screen and rolling toward the basket, he says he is now involved in a wider range of actions.

Knicks Face Pressure to Replace Robinson’s Production

On the Knicks’ side, they have attempted to address the vacancy by signing Andre Drummond.

He joined the team after spending the previous two seasons with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Drummond averaged 6.4 points and 8.4 rebounds in 19.5 minutes per game last season.

New York also has James Wiseman, Drew Eubanks and Tony Bradley competing for frontcourt opportunities. Wiseman is an intriguing option because of his athleticism, but his injury history and limited recent playing time make it difficult to view him as a proven solution.

That leaves increased pressure on Towns to remain healthy and provide consistent production at center. The six-time All-Star averaged 20.1 points and 11.9 rebounds during the regular season last year. He remains central to New York’s title defense, but the team could struggle to maintain its interior presence if he misses time.

Drummond offers a credible backup option, so it would be unfair to suggest the Knicks have no answer behind Towns.

But Towns recently lost a lot of weight, and with that weight loss comes a decrease in physicality. It may make the player prone to more injuries, so the Knicks have to take care on that front also.

Robinson’s comments about Boston’s offense may ultimately have little direct impact on the Knicks. His departure, however, has left New York with a meaningful roster question.