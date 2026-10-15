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New York Knicks Legend Jeremy Lin Suddenly Announced Personal News

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ORLANDO, FL - FEBRUARY 24: Jeremy Lin of the New York Knicks and Team Shaq answers questions from the media during a press conference prior to the BBVA Rising Stars Challenge part of the 2012 NBA All-Star Weekend at Amway Center on February 24, 2012 in Orlando, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

On Thursday, Jeremy Lin announced a big personal update.

While the 38-year-old has not played in the NBA since 2019, he is still a very notable person with a huge following on social media.

Lin revealed that he is joining ESPN as an NBA analyst.

He wrote (via Instagram): “No longer unemployed!! The start of a new chapter of life The start of my LinkedIn page lol Thanks to the fans, glory to God!”

There were over 4,000 likes on his post in less than 30 minutes.

Comments On His Post

GettyJeremy Lin #17 of the New York Knicks brings the ball up court against the Los Angeles Lakers at Madison Square Garden on February 10, 2012 in New York City.

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@jarviswinery: “Congratulations! Making big moves!”

@ismailintech: “Let’s goooo! Also adding you on LinkedIn 🔥🔥”

@jetpakjeff: “They’re lucky to have him 🫡🫡🫡”

GettyHead coach Mike D’Antoni talks with Jeremy Lin #17 of the New York Knicks on March 4, 2012 at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. The Boston Celtics defeated the New York Knicks 115-111 in overtime.

@keiteay: “Best acquisition of the NBA offseason by anyone — congrats and well-deserved 🔥”

@jelbel17: “Congrats JLin!! You’ll be a great addition to ESPN!! Your analyses are brilliant!”

GettyFormer New York Knicks player Jeremy Lin and Director Spike Lee pose prior to Game Three between the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs in the 2026 NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden on June 08, 2026 in New York City.

ESPN also made their own post for Lin.

espnpressroom.com wrote: “ESPN’s game analyst roster for the 2026-27 season features Richard Jefferson, Tim Legler, Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famers Doris Burke and Jason Kidd, NBA Champion Jeremy Lin and P.J. Carlesimo. Former NBA Champions Lin and Kidd join ESPN’s game coverage roster this season, while Carlesimo will contribute to select game broadcasts.”

Looking At Lin’s NBA Career

GettyJeremy Lin #7 of the Brooklyn Nets talks with Kenny Atkinson of the Brooklyn Nets against the New York Knicks during the first half of their preseason game at Barclays Center on October 20, 2016 in New York City. 

Lin went undrafted out of Harvard.

He spent his rookie season with the Golden State Warriors before breaking out into stardom with the Knicks (2011-12).

Following New York, Lin had stints with the Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Lakers, Charlotte Hornets, Brooklyn Nets, Atlanta Hawks and Toronto Raptors over nine seasons in the NBA.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Knicks Legend Jeremy Lin Suddenly Announced Personal News

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