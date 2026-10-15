New York Knicks Legend Jeremy Lin Suddenly Announced Personal News

On Thursday, Jeremy Lin announced a big personal update.

While the 38-year-old has not played in the NBA since 2019, he is still a very notable person with a huge following on social media.

Lin revealed that he is joining ESPN as an NBA analyst.

He wrote (via Instagram): “No longer unemployed!! The start of a new chapter of life The start of my LinkedIn page lol Thanks to the fans, glory to God!”

There were over 4,000 likes on his post in less than 30 minutes.

Comments On His Post

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@jarviswinery: “Congratulations! Making big moves!”

@ismailintech: “Let’s goooo! Also adding you on LinkedIn 🔥🔥”

@jetpakjeff: “They’re lucky to have him 🫡🫡🫡”

@keiteay: “Best acquisition of the NBA offseason by anyone — congrats and well-deserved 🔥”

@jelbel17: “Congrats JLin!! You’ll be a great addition to ESPN!! Your analyses are brilliant!”

ESPN also made their own post for Lin.

espnpressroom.com wrote: “ESPN’s game analyst roster for the 2026-27 season features Richard Jefferson, Tim Legler, Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famers Doris Burke and Jason Kidd, NBA Champion Jeremy Lin and P.J. Carlesimo. Former NBA Champions Lin and Kidd join ESPN’s game coverage roster this season, while Carlesimo will contribute to select game broadcasts.”

Looking At Lin’s NBA Career

Lin went undrafted out of Harvard.

He spent his rookie season with the Golden State Warriors before breaking out into stardom with the Knicks (2011-12).

Following New York, Lin had stints with the Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Lakers, Charlotte Hornets, Brooklyn Nets, Atlanta Hawks and Toronto Raptors over nine seasons in the NBA.