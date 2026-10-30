After spending the 2026 NBA preseason with the New York Knicks, Ochai Agbaji has found a new landing spot.

According to Shams Charania, Agbaji is joining a new team.

“The Oklahoma City Thunder are signing forward Ochai Agbaji, filling their open roster spot, sources tell ESPN,” Charania wrote on X on October 30.

Ex-Knicks 26-Year-Old Guard Joins OKC Thunder

With the recent injury concerns out in Oklahoma City, the Thunder decided to add the still-promising 26-year-old guard to the mix.

Agbaji is a former first-round pick who hasn’t found his footing in the NBA just yet.

Before joining the Knicks during the 2026 NBA offseason, Agbaji’s NBA career dates back to 2022. Coming out of Kansas, Agbaji was the No. 14 overall pick. He started his career with the Utah Jazz.

As a rookie with the Jazz, Agbaji appeared in 69 games, producing 7.9 points per game, while shooting 35.5% from three. After seeing the court for 51 games in year two, Agbaji was traded to the Toronto Raptors.

Agbaji played three different seasons with the Raptors, but just one of those years was for the full season. In 2024-2025, Agbaji averaged a career-high 10.4 points, while hitting 39.9% of his threes and averaging 1.5 assists per game.

During the 2025-2026 season, Agbaji was traded after 42 appearances with the Raptors. He played in 20 games with the Brooklyn Nets to close out the previous NBA season.

The Knicks had Agbaji on the floor for three preseason games back in October. The veteran saw the court for a total of 28 minutes across three games. He struggled with his shot, missing all eight attempts from the field (seven from deep). Agbaji’s three points came from the charity stripe.

New York cut ties with Agbaji, who knew he was a long shot to make the roster from the jump. But patience will pay off. The Thunder are set to add Agbaji before reaching November.