Knicks’ ‘Reborn’ Dalton Knecht Opens Up After Breakout Debut

When last we saw new Knicks guard Dalton Knecht on an NBA basketball court, it was April and the Lakers were running through the garbage time portion of the schedule. Knecht had already been relegated to a deep-bench spot with the team has coach JJ Redick had turned to other options, and this summer, the Lakers showed little interest in rehabilitating the career and role of their former No. 17 overall pick. Unable to trade him, the Lakers simply waived him and ate his $4 million contract, allowing the Knicks to come in and land him on a two-way contract. On Wednesday in New York’s blowout win over the Bulls, Knecht finally got some meaningful run, and showed the Lakers might well have made a mistake: He had 10 points and seven rebounds in 16:28 of playing time, making two of his four 3-point tries.

Aftee the game, Knecht was asked if he was surprised by getting the call up to the 12-man roster: “No, I wasn’t surprised. I just came in ready to go. The coaches said ‘You’re active,’ so that just means be ready.”

Knicks Could Find a Role

As Josh Ward, host of “Josh and Swain,” noted on Twitter/X during the Knicks win: “Dalton Knecht looked reborn in his debut for the Knicks last night.”

Indeed, this might be a new beginning for Knecht after his rough go of things in L.A. Coach Mike Brown said after the game that the Knicks will consider giving Knecht more minutes, though he is limited to 50 games while he is on a two-way deal.

Brown had a blunt take on the perception and reality of Knecht: “He’s a scorer. He’s not just a shooter. A lot of people think he’s a shooter because he’s white. I said it for you, I hope I don’t get in trouble. He can go get it.”

Dalton Knecht: ‘Just a 3-Level Scorer’

As for Knecht himself, he will likely still have to prove himself more at the G League level to earn a consistent role in a crowded rotation, but he has certainly taken advantage of his first opportunity with the Knicks.

Knecht was asked what he can bring to the team: “Just like a three level scorer. I think I just go out there and could impact the game at all three levels. And I just wanna show on the other side of the ball getting the ball pressure, and stuff like that, and going in and grabbing defensive rebounds”

Dalton Knecht:“Just like a three level scorer. I think I just go out there and could impact the game at all three levels. And I just wanna show on the other side of the ball getting the ball pressure, and stuff like that, and going in and grabbing defense rebounds” https://t.co/M1sespo8dI pic.twitter.com/heqYFwA1mE— Oh No He Didn't 🤯 (@ohnohedidnt24) November 5, 2026

The Knicks now have two days off before playing the Cavaliers on Saturday night at 8 p.m. ET.