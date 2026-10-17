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Ex-Knicks Player Finds New Team After NBA Preseason Run

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New York Knicks v Chicago Bulls
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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - OCTOBER 28: Tony Bradley #13 of the Chicago Bulls rebounds against the New York Knicks at the United Center on October 28, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. The Knicks defeated the Bulls 104-103. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Although the New York Knicks seemed fond of the veteran center Tony Bradley, they ultimately chose James Wiseman over him.

The Knicks waived Bradley earlier this week. He won’t clear through. Instead, Bradley ends up in a familiar spot, joining the Utah Jazz.

“The Utah Jazz have claimed center Tony Bradley off free agency waivers, sources tell ESPN,” ESPN’s Shams Charania reported on Saturday. “Bradley was the Jazz’s No. 28 pick in 2017 and now returns where he spent his first 3 NBA seasons.”

Tony Bradley’s Short Knicks Run

Denver Nuggets v Indiana Pacers
GettyINDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – DECEMBER 03: Nikola Jokić #15 of the Denver Nuggets posts up on Tony Bradley #13 of the Indiana Pacers in the second quarter at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on December 03, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

The Knicks rolled out Tony Bradley in three games. He appeared in six minutes during the opener against the Philadelphia 76ers.

After that, he collected seven minutes against the Minnesota Timberwolves, before a nine-minute shift against the Toronto Raptors.

By the end of the preseason, Bradley finished with averages of 5.3 points and 1.7 rebounds per game. Considering the Knicks already have Karl-Anthony Towns and Andre Drummond, they were expected to keep just one more center.

James Wiseman has been viewed as the clear favorite. Considering his familiarity with New York’s head coach Mike Brown, Wiseman had a good shot at winning the spot. Indeed, he did.

Tony Bradley’s NBA Career

2025 NBA Finals - Game Five
GettyOKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA – JUNE 16: Tony Bradley #13 of the Indiana Pacers reacts during the first quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game Five of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center on June 16, 2025 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by William Purnell/Getty Images)

The 28-year-old center entered the NBA in 2017. He was a first-round pick (No. 28) for the Los Angeles Lakers (traded to the Utah Jazz).

Bradley spent three seasons playing for the Jazz. In 2019-2020, Bradley appeared in 58 games. He showed promise with averages of 4.9 points and 4.6 rebounds off the bench.

After getting traded twice during the 2020 offseason, Bradley ended up on the Philadelphia 76ers. He played in 20 games for the team before getting traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder for a 22-game run.

In 2021, Bradley joined the Chicago Bulls for a two-season run. After that stint, he played two seasons with the Indiana Pacers. Last season, Bradley played in 38 games with the Pacers and appeared in three games for the Atlanta Hawks.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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