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Here’s Why Knicks Aren’t Playing Dalton Knecht Yet

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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 25: Dalton Knecht #4 of the Los Angeles Lakers before the game against the Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena on November 25, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The New York Knicks lost again on Friday night.

They’re now 2-4 after the 98-93 defeat at the hands of the Philadelphia 76ers, and the Knicks have looked lifeless for long stretches of this season as their NBA championship hangover continues.

A lot of the roster is the same, which seems like it would help with continuity but also maybe is proving limiting as far as getting the jolt for early regular season games after the exciting run to the title.

One player is particularly new, though, not even having been with the Knicks during the preseason: Dalton Knecht.

Knecht was cut by the Los Angeles Lakers just before the NBA’s roster deadline, and the Knicks ended up being the team that signed him. They brought him aboard on a two-way contract, which means he can play in both the NBA and the G League for different stretches of time.

Given Knecht’s pedigree as a former first-round pick, you’d wonder if the Knicks would try him out on the court to help break them out of their funk.

But so far, Knecht hasn’t played a single minute for the Knicks.

Why Isn’t Dalton Knecht Playing?

The Knicks appear to be letting Knecht adjust to his new team, and they’ve also made it clear they do plan to play him heavy minutes in the G League.

Knecht has said the right things about such an opportunity:

And the Knicks clearly want to let Knecht improve his game by playing, not watching, which is where the G League can be valuable:

Still One Question

Just because the Knicks want to get Knecht time in the G League, it doesn’t totally answer why he’s not playing in the NBA even a little bit in the meantime. Wins at this point in the season could matter, and most of the Knicks aren’t playing well.

New York played 10 guys against the 76ers, not an unreasonable number, but teams do often dip a little further into their bench at least for a couple short stints. Knecht could’ve been one of those guys.

But it seems the Knicks first want to see what he looks like at their Westchester affiliate before giving him a real crack at the NBA rotation.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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Here’s Why Knicks Aren’t Playing Dalton Knecht Yet

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