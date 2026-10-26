Rockets Star Sends 3-Word Message to Jalen Williams After Gruesome Injury

On Sunday, Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams suffered a gruesome left leg injury against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Williams drove to the basket with less than two minutes left in the game and was bumped by Clippers guard Kris Dunn.

It led to Williams falling on his left leg awkwardly as his ankle bent horrifically. He saw his foot looking out of place, which shocked him, his teammates, Clippers players and everyone inside the Paycom Center.

According to ESPN, the Thunder coaching staff immediately covered Williams’ leg. The medical team quickly worked on Williams, who was stretchered off the floor.

The Thunder beat the Clippers 108-101.

Houston Rockets Star Sends Message to Jalen Williams

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Houston Rockets All-Star center Alperen Sengun delivered a three-word message for Jalen Williams.

“Praying for jdubb 🙏🖤,” Sengun tweeted.

Sengun joined plenty of NBA fans who wished Williams well following his injury.

Other All-Stars like Tyrese Haliburton and Paolo Banchero also sent out prayers for the Oklahoma City Thunder star.

SGA Emotional After Game

Speaking after the game, reigning two-time MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was visibly emotional when asked about Jalen Williams’ injury.

“I just feel bad for him,” Gilgeous-Alexander said via ESPN. “It’s obviously going to be tough without a player like that. But he’s not gone forever. He’ll be back better than ever, and we know it. We’ve just got to hold the fort down until he comes back.”

It was an unfortunate injury for Williams, who was limited to just 33 games last season because of multiple muscle-related injuries. He also missed the start of last season after undergoing two surgeries on his shooting hand.

The Oklahoma City Thunder have yet to make an official announcement on Williams’ diagnosis.

It’s hard to see Williams escaping a major injury or surgery, but the NBA world is hoping for the best.

Thunder Suffered More Injuries

Before Jalen Williams’ injury, the Oklahoma City Thunder lost two key players earlier in the game against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Jaylin Williams exited the game after just five minutes on the court due to right wrist soreness. He is considered day-to-day moving forward, as per ESPN’s injury report.

Cason Wallace also hurt his left shoulder after he tried to go over Isaiah Jackson’s screen in the first quarter.

With three key players dealing with injuries, the Thunder will have to rely on players like Jared McCain, Ajay Mitchell, Alex Caruso and Aday Mara to keep the team afloat.