The OKC Thunder will again be without their prized rookie against the Indiana Pacers.

The Oklahoma City Thunder announced that 7-foot-3 rookie center Aday Mara is dealing with a left shin contusion and is currently listed as day-to-day.

The injury stems from a knock he took during Friday night’s NBA Cup win over the New Orleans Pelicans. While Mara played through the contact to record a career-high 22 points and 16 rebounds, the soreness lingered afterward, prompting the team to rule him out as a late scratch for Sunday’s game against the Miami Heat.

He will again be sitting out the game against the Pacers.

Mara noted that the team opted to rest him against Miami to see how the shin responds.

Another Injury For The OKC Thunder

Mara’s absence compounds a massive wave of injuries for Oklahoma City. Against Miami, the Thunder were without eight rotation players, including Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (back/neck), Chet Holmgren (right knee recovery), Jalen Williams (left ankle surgery), Jaylin Williams (low back spasms), Cason Wallace (left shoulder surgery), and Alex Caruso (hip soreness).

Against the Pacers, Gilgeous-Alexander is set to play for the Thunder but the team pretty much has the same injury report as their game against the Heat.

Mara has stepped directly into the starting lineup to fill the void left by Holmgren. Across 16 games this season, he has averaged 10.0 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks in 22.4 minutes per game while shooting 64.9% from the field.

Aday Mara Believes In His Potential With The OKC Thunder

Aday Mara believes he is only scratching the surface of his potential with the Thunder, expressing confidence that he can get much better as his role grows.

“I know so that I can be much better,” Mara said, per Clemente Almanza. “But I know I can get much better. This is just like the beginning. “I’m excited for what is coming.”

“I’m just focused on trying to help the team. Like the same thing I said in preseason, trying to help the team as much as I can inside my role. “

Drafted 12th overall out of Michigan in 2026 to develop behind the Thunder’s established frontcourt, the 7-foot-3 Spaniard stepped into a major rotation and starting role alongside Isaiah Hartenstein following early-season injuries to Chet Holmgren.

Under head coach Mark Daigneault, Mara is tasked with forming a defensive wall in the paint, averaging 1.69 blocks per game while dominating the offensive glass and operating as a vertical lob threat and crisp high-post passer in pick-and-roll sets with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Gilgeous-Alexander has some high praise for the Thunder’s huge rookie.

“He’s here for a reason, and obviously a lot’s changing for him,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “He’s a rookie in the NBA; it’s a huge step for him, and for every rookie.

“His role is much different than it was in college, and his role is much different than it was in training camp, because of the circumstances changing. So, he’s got a lot coming at him. But I thought he had an aggression tonight, offensively, that we need out of him.”

The Thunder hopes Mara gets back to the court as soon as possible as the injuries continue to mount for the team.