An injured star said he is opening a restaurant in Oklahoma City, a place he called “home.”

Oklahoma City Thunder star Chet Holmgren called Oklahoma City “home” after announcing he is partnering to open a new downtown restaurant called Wildcat while sidelined with a knee injury.

OKC Is Home For Thunder Star Chet Holmgren

Alongside his November 21 Instagram announcement, Holmgren shared a behind-the-scenes YouTube video touring the construction site in a custom No. 7 hard hat.

Explaining why he took on the project during his downtime, he stated, “I wanted to do it because OKC is home, and, you know, if I have a chance to invest in the future of OKC and the landscape of OKC, that’s what I want to do.”

Holmgren has been out of the Thunder lineup since undergoing biological treatment on October 30 for a small patellar tendon tear in his right knee.

Holmgren is partnering with The Social Order, the local restaurant group behind The Jones Assembly and Spark. CEO Brian Bogert noted that Holmgren was the first to commit to the partnership group during the project’s initial design and planning phase.

The food place will be located at 434 W. Main Street and is planned as an all-day food destination. It will operate as a European-style cafe during the day before transitioning into a dinner club and neighborhood saloon at night, with an expected opening in late 2027.

Before his right knee injury, Holmgren averaged 12.0 points, 9.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.7 steals, and 3.0 blocks in 30.0 minutes across three regular-season games.

Chet Holmgren Not Too Worried About His Injury

Chet Holmgren said he is “not worried” about his small right patellar tendon tear and expects to ramp up his recovery soon, with a target return around New Year’s.

Speaking in a YouTube update, Holmgren noted that while he cannot jump or be explosive yet, he can still lift, contrasting his current rehab with his 2024-2025 fractured pelvis absence, after which Oklahoma City went on to win the 2025 NBA championship.

“I should be ramping up here pretty quick… I’m not worried about this one… I’m not able to jump or be explosive now, but I can still lift… S**t, last time I missed 8-10 weeks, we won a championship,” Holmgren said.

The Thunder have endured a brutal start to the season as a wave of severe injuries has dismantled their core rotation and forced them into survival mode.

The team suffered catastrophic blows when Jalen Williams underwent surgery for a fractured left fibula and dislocated ankle, and Cason Wallace had surgery to repair a torn labrum in his shoulder, on top of Holmgren’s injury.

The health crisis escalated further in November with additional setbacks to key contributors like Alex Caruso, Jaylin Williams, Nikola Topic, and Thomas Sorber, culminating in superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missing his first game of the season against the Miami Heat on Nov. 22 due to a neck strain and lower back contusion.

Having Holmgren back from injury would be crucial in the Thunder’s chase for a playoff spot in the final three months of the regular season.

Once reintegrated, Holmgren will boost the team’s defensive acumen with his rim protection and add another offensive option alongside SGA, Jared McCain, and Ajay Mitchell.