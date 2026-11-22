The Oklahoma City Thunder could be without their trio of stars for Sunday’s game against the Miami Heat.

Oklahoma City has won two its last three games, largely due to the impressive play of superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. In the Thunder’s win over the Sacramento Kings, Gilgeous-Alexander scored 37 points while he recorded 40 points and eight assists against the New Orleans Pelicans.

He led the team to these victories and numerous others without co-stars Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren in the lineup.

Thunder Announce Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Is Questionable for Heat Game

Williams and Holmgren are, of course, out due to longer-term injuries, but it is unexpected to see Gilgeous-Alexander on the injury report. The two-time NBA MVP is listed as questionable due to a low back contusion/neck strain.

He is once again having a stellar season, so this would be a huge loss for the Thunder against the Heat. Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 31.7 points, 4.5 assists, and 4.1 rebounds on 48.3% shooting and 37.3% shooting from three-point range in 16 games.

Heat MVP candidate Giannis Antetokounmpo is also questionable due to right groin tendinitis, so this could be a matchup that sees the supporting casts battle it out.

Oklahoma City will be led by Ajay Mitchell, Jared McCain, Isaiah Hartenstein, and Aday Mara if Gilgeous-Alexander does not suit up. Guards Mitchell and McCain could be in for big nights in the scoring column while big men Hartenstein and Maya will be expected to hold it down on the defensive end.

The absence of guards Cason Wallace and Alex Caruso will also hurt the Thunder’s chances of emerging victorious. Both are phenomenal on the defensive end and are accustomed to secondary scoring roles on offense.

With the exception of Antetokounmpo being questionable, the Heat are essentially at full strength. So, expect Miami coach Erik Spoelstra to rely on All-Star Bam Adebayo, along with Davion Mitchell and Klay Thompson, to help the team come out on top.

What was once set to be a contest between two championship contenders is quickly turning into one of the less important games of Sunday’s slate. However, the possibility remains that these organizations meet much later in the NBA Finals.