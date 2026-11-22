Oklahoma City Thunder superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander says his team is embracing adversity after battling so many injuries this season.

The Thunder lost Jalen Williams and Cason Wallace for the year, and Chet Holmgren is also injured for the foreseeable future.

After being at the top of the Western Conference standings for the past few seasons, the Thunder are currently sitting No. 6 in the West with a 10-6 record.

But while some fans are concerned, Gilgeous-Alexander says he is enjoying the challenge of the adversity that the team is dealing with right now.

Thunder Embracing Challenge

Speaking to Chris Mannix os Sports Illustrated, Gilgeous-Alexander admitted that things may have been too easy for Oklahoma City over the past few years, and they are enjoying the challenge of dealing with so much adversity this season.

“Honestly speaking, it’s kind of fun. We’ve kind of had the wind at our back for the last couple of years and had our way a lot of nights. And to have that adversity, it’s kind of fun. I embrace it. It’ll make me better,” Gilgeous-Alexander said.

“It’ll make us better. And we couldn’t be at the top of the mountain every night for the next decade. It doesn’t work like that. So yeah, it’s motivation for me. It’s something I embrace. There’s always a light at the end of the tunnel.”

Mark Daigneault Echoes Superstar’s Comments

Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault echoed his superstar’s comments, suggesting that in a league as tough as the NBA, you are going to take your lumps, and the Thunder are taking theirs this season.

“And at the end of the day, it’s the NBA, you’re going to take your punches and there’s going to be times where the winds in your face and you got to stay together. And that’s been a mark of this team for a long time. They’ve stayed together through high highs and they’ve stayed together through the low lows. And that’s the secret sauce in an NBA season where there’s a lot of ups and downs. So we’ll continue to double down on that,” Daigneault said.