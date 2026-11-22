The Oklahoma City Thunder have championship expectations, but keeping their best players healthy has become another challenge. Star center Chet Holmgren is currently recovering from a knee injury, although his latest comments suggest he isn’t particularly concerned about the setback.

Holmgren recently discussed his recovery and offered an interesting perspective on missing significant time. Rather than focusing on everything he cannot do, the Thunder big man pointed to what happened the last time he was sidelined for an extended stretch.

“I can still lift,” Holmgren said, according to Clemente Almanza. “Sh*t, last time I missed 8-10 weeks, we won a Championship.”

It’s a confident remark that could raise some eyebrows, especially considering how difficult winning another NBA title will be. However, Holmgren appeared to be making light of an unfortunate situation rather than suggesting Oklahoma City is better without him.

Thunder’s Chet Holmgren Finds Positive in Frustrating Injury Situation

Holmgren’s injury has forced him to spend another stretch watching his teammates compete without him. For a player expected to play an important role in Oklahoma City’s championship pursuit, that cannot be particularly enjoyable.

However, his latest comments suggest he understands that recovering properly matters more than rushing back onto the court.

Holmgren has explained that he can continue lifting weights and maintaining strength during rehabilitation, even though explosive basketball movements remain restricted. That distinction is important because it gives him opportunities to stay physically active while his knee heals.

The Thunder have already experienced what life without Holmgren looks like. During their 2024-25 championship season, Oklahoma City overcame his extended absence before eventually capturing the NBA title.

Still, winning a championship despite losing an important player doesn’t mean the Thunder should welcome another injury. Holmgren’s defensive presence, rebounding and offensive versatility remain important to Oklahoma City’s long-term success.

Chet Holmgren’s Championship Comments Carry Bigger Message

There is something interesting about Holmgren’s willingness to joke about another lengthy absence. Most players would understandably express frustration, particularly after already dealing with significant injuries earlier in their careers.

Instead, Holmgren appears focused on what he can control.

His championship reference also reflects the confidence surrounding Oklahoma City’s organization. The Thunder believe they have enough talent and depth to remain competitive while important contributors recover.

That doesn’t guarantee another championship, and Holmgren certainly wasn’t promising one.

However, his comments offer an encouraging glimpse into his mindset during a difficult stretch.

For Thunder fans, the priority remains getting Holmgren healthy before the games that matter most. If Oklahoma City can accomplish that, his championship joke might become an interesting footnote to another memorable season.