The Oklahoma City Thunder could welcome Shai Gilgeous-Alexander back Monday night. Their injury problems, however, are far from over.

Veteran guard Alex Caruso has been ruled out for Oklahoma City’s road game against the Indiana Pacers, according to the NBA’s official 1:30 p.m. injury report.

Caruso is dealing with a right hip impingement, an issue that will sideline him for a third consecutive game.

The two-time NBA champion previously missed Friday’s victory over New Orleans and Sunday’s 123-113 loss to Miami.

His continued absence is another setback for a Thunder team struggling to stay afloat amid an alarming number of injuries.

Alex Caruso Injury Update Adds to Thunder Concerns

Caruso’s latest injury designation provides more detail about the problem that has kept him sidelined.

Earlier reports listed the veteran guard with right hip soreness. Monday’s report identifies the injury as a right hip impingement.

The Thunder have not announced a timetable for his return.

Caruso’s absence is particularly significant because of what he brings defensively.

The 32-year-old remains one of Oklahoma City’s most trusted perimeter defenders, capable of disrupting opposing ballhandlers, forcing turnovers and defending multiple positions.

His value extends beyond conventional statistics.

Caruso’s anticipation, positioning and communication have helped establish the defensive identity that fueled Oklahoma City’s championship success.

Those qualities have been difficult to replace, particularly with several other defensive contributors unavailable.

Thunder Missing Caruso and Cason Wallace

Oklahoma City’s backcourt has been severely depleted by injuries.

Cason Wallace remains sidelined following left shoulder surgery, leaving coach Mark Daigneault without two of his most reliable defensive guards.

The Thunder are also missing Chet Holmgren, Jalen Williams, Jaylin Williams, Aday Mara, Nikola Topic and Thomas Sorber.

That leaves Oklahoma City without much of the defensive versatility and depth that helped make it a championship contender.

The absences have become increasingly difficult to overcome.

Sunday’s loss to Miami marked the Thunder’s fifth defeat in seven games, dropping them to 10-7.

Oklahoma City had only nine players available against the Heat.

Bam Adebayo took advantage, recording 24 points, 15 rebounds and 12 assists as Miami extended its winning streak to seven games.

The Thunder have continued competing despite their depleted rotation, but the defensive challenges are becoming harder to ignore.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s Potential Return Offers Hope

There was at least one encouraging development on Monday’s injury report.

Gilgeous-Alexander, who missed Sunday’s game with a lower-back contusion and neck strain, was not listed among Oklahoma City’s injured players.

His potential return would provide a significant offensive boost against Indiana.

However, getting the reigning MVP back won’t immediately resolve the Thunder’s defensive personnel problems.

Caruso and Wallace provide the pressure and perimeter resistance that allow Oklahoma City to disrupt opposing offenses.

Without them, Daigneault must continue leaning on inexperienced players and adjusting his defensive combinations.

The Pacers are dealing with their own injuries, including absences for Tyrese Haliburton and T.J. McConnell.

Still, Oklahoma City needs more than a favorable matchup to reverse its recent slide.

Caruso’s return would be an important step toward restoring the Thunder’s identity.

For now, the defending champions must find another way to win without him.