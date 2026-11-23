The Oklahoma City Thunder could get their most important player back just when they need him most.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was not listed on the NBA’s official 1:30 p.m. injury report Monday, an encouraging development ahead of Oklahoma City’s road game against the Indiana Pacers.

The reigning MVP missed Sunday’s 123-113 loss to the Miami Heat because of a lower-back contusion and neck strain sustained in a collision with New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson on Friday.

“He took a really hard fall, a hard foul the other night at the end of the second quarter, I think, and had two different contact things that he was able to work through. But it wouldn’t be wise for us to put him on the court tonight, regardless, based on how he’s feeling,” Thunder coach Mark Daigneault told reporters before facing the Heat.

His absence from Monday’s report suggests he is on track to return after missing his first game of the season.

For a Thunder team struggling to stay healthy, the news couldn’t have come at a better time.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Injury Update Brings Thunder Relief

Gilgeous-Alexander was initially listed as questionable for Sunday’s matchup before Oklahoma City ultimately ruled him out.

The Thunder struggled to overcome his absence, falling to Miami despite another determined effort from their depleted rotation.

Bam Adebayo finished with 24 points, 15 rebounds and 12 assists as the Heat extended their winning streak to seven games.

The loss dropped Oklahoma City to 10-7, with five defeats in its last seven games.

Gilgeous-Alexander’s potential return would provide an immediate boost.

The two-time reigning MVP is averaging 31.7 points through 16 appearances, ranking second in the NBA behind Luka Doncic.

He remains the centerpiece of Oklahoma City’s offense, creating scoring opportunities through his drives, midrange shooting and ability to draw fouls.

Without him Sunday, the Thunder had to generate offense without the player who commands the most defensive attention.

His return would allow coach Mark Daigneault to restore some familiarity to a rotation that has undergone constant changes.

OKC Still Facing Major Injury Problems

Gilgeous-Alexander’s improved status doesn’t mean Oklahoma City’s injury troubles are over.

The Thunder listed eight other players as out against Indiana, including Chet Holmgren, Jalen Williams and Cason Wallace.

Holmgren remains sidelined during his recovery from a right knee injury, while Williams continues recovering from left ankle surgery.

Wallace is also unavailable following left shoulder surgery.

Alex Caruso, Aday Mara, Jaylin Williams, Nikola Topic and Thomas Sorber round out the list of injured players.

The absences have forced Oklahoma City to lean heavily on its remaining healthy contributors.

The Thunder had only nine players available Sunday, leaving little room for adjustments against Miami.

Getting Gilgeous-Alexander back would ease the offensive burden, but it wouldn’t solve the team’s depth problems.

Thunder Face Pacers in NBA Finals Rematch

Oklahoma City enters Monday’s matchup against Indiana looking to halt its recent slide.

The Pacers have struggled themselves, opening the season 5-12 while dealing with significant injuries.

Tyrese Haliburton, Aaron Nesmith and T.J. McConnell are among the Indiana players ruled out, while Pascal Siakam is questionable.

The matchup offers Oklahoma City an opportunity to regain momentum against a familiar opponent.

However, the Thunder must also be mindful of Gilgeous-Alexander’s health.

His absence Sunday ended a streak of 16 consecutive appearances to begin the season.

With several key teammates already sidelined, Oklahoma City can ill afford an extended absence from its franchise player.

Monday’s injury report offers hope that the wait will last only one game.