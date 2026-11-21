Oklahoma City Thunder rookie center Aday Mara is warning the NBA about his potential and ceiling as a player.

The 7-foot-3 Mara said after his career-best performance against the New Orleans Pelicans that he knows he can get much better and views his current play as just the beginning.

In the 126–120 NBA Cup win over New Orleans, Mara posted 22 points (11-for-15 shooting), 16 rebounds (seven offensive), two assists, and two blocks in 29 minutes.

“I know so that I can be much better,” Mara said, per Clemente Almanza. “But I know I can get much better. This is just like the beginning.

“I’m excited for what is coming.”

Through 16 games in the 2026-2027 NBA season, he is averaging 10.0 points, 7.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 1.7 blocks while shooting 64.9% from the field.

Despite the promise, Mara is focusing on executing within his role while developing defensive consistency, positioning, and off-ball impact alongside Oklahoma City’s core.

“I’m just focused on trying to help the team,” he said. “Like the same thing I said in preseason, trying to help the team as much as I can inside my role. “

With Chet Holmgren and other Thunder frontcourt players sidelined by injuries such as Jaylin Williams and Thomas Sorber, Mara has stepped into a larger role, including recent starts alongside Isaiah Hartenstein.

Mara also became the first rookie in Thunder franchise history to record a 22-point, 16-rebound double-double in a single game.

Thunder Head Coach Lauds Aday Mara’s Game

Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault praised rookie Aday Mara, highlighting Mara’s aggressive play inside the paint, basketball intelligence, and steady development as a rookie big man.

“I think that’s the things that can be a little invisible. Number one is his intelligence. He really has a great sense for the game, even on the other end of the floor,” Daigneault said.

“Number two, he’s a big-time competitor. And I think sometimes the personality, which I said can be friendly and kind, can be misinterpreted. But that guy competes.”

Oklahoma City’s ball-handlers actively look to feed Mara deep inside the paint, where his height allows him to finish efficiently over defenders

Additionally, unlike some of Oklahoma City’s leaner frontcourt options in past years, Mara is already tasked with absorbing contact and wrestling against heavy, physical NBA centers in the post.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Has High Praise For Aday Mara

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander praised rookie center Aday Mara’s infectious energy and competitive mindset.

SGA highlighted Mara’s growing confidence in the paint.

“He’s here for a reason, and obviously a lot’s changing for him,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “He’s a rookie in the NBA; it’s a huge step for him, and for every rookie.

“His role is much different than it was in college, and his role is much different than it was in training camp, because of the circumstances changing. So, he’s got a lot coming at him. But I thought he had an aggression tonight, offensively, that we need out of him.”

The Thunder will expect more consistency from Mara as they continue to deal with multiple injuries on their roster for the rest of the season.