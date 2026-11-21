Shai Gilgeous-Alexander gave Oklahoma City Thunder fans a fright before dropping 40 points on Friday night.

The two-time NBA MVP hit the deck after a clash with New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson in the second quarter and was slow to get up.

However, the guard did eventually get back to his feet and went on to score 40 points in the 126-120 win.

Gilgeous-Alexander appeared to hurt his shoulder during the incident, although he was sent to the line and scored both of his free throws en route to his high-scoring night.

The officiating team drew heavy criticism from the Thunder’s broadcast team, who claimed referees were not protecting a constant barrage of heavy contact on their star man.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Slow to Get Up After Zion Williamson Collision

The Pelicans had a plan to be aggressive with the Thunder as they looked to prevent their scoring from the arc.

That was evident with the 6ft 6in power forward, who had already drawn three fouls late in the first half.

After colliding with SGA, the crowd in Oklahoma City fell silent as they checked on the wellness of their main guy.

Gilgeous-Alexander remained on the floor for a few moments, but eventually recovered and stole the show in the second half.

With 19 points at halftime, the Canadian would go on to finish with 40 to his name, saving the Thunder when they trailed by as many as 16 points.

He added a further eight assists and three rebounds to his points haul, shooting 14-of-24 from the field.

A crucial three-pointer over Williamson in the fourth quarter drew huge cheers from the crowd, as did another three-point play with 34 seconds left.

Aday Mara added 22 points and 16 rebounds to help the Thunder improve to 2-1 in the NBA Cup, and SGA made sure to heap praise on the Spanish rookie.

Thunder Heating Up After Slow Start

The Thunder are finally starting to find some momentum after struggling at the start of the season.

Their overall record sits at 10-6 and .625, despite missing Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren through injury.

However, head coach Mark Daigneault had some good news on the injury front, revealing they are expecting one of their stars back before the end of the season.

“Chet Holmgren is going to come back this season,” Thunder coach Mark Daigneault said after beating the Pelicans.

“And he’s going to be another guy that’s like a rim-protecting, paint-dwelling guy.”