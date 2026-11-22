The Oklahoma City Thunder begin a two-game trip on Sunday against the Miami Heat at the Kaseya Center amid the GTA VI craze.

The Thunder are fresh off a hard-fought 126-120 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday as part of the 2026 NBA Cup.

Meanwhile, the Heat have the longest active winning streak in the league. They have won six in a row heading into Sunday’s game.

Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report vs. Miami Heat

The Oklahoma City Thunder issued their official injury report on Saturday ahead of their first matchup of the season against the Miami Heat.

Eight players are on their injury report, including reigning two-time NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

SGA is listed as questionable because of a lower back contusion and neck strain. He will be re-evaluated before tip-off and could be upgraded to available. He is coming off a 40-point night against the New Orleans Pelicans.

The rest of the players listed are all listed as out, highlighting the injury plague the Thunder are dealing with this season. Chet Holmgren, Jalen Williams, Cason Wallace, Alex Caruso, Thomas Sorber, Nikola Topic and Jaylin Williams are all sidelined.

Holmgren is recovering from a partially torn patellar tendon, with a potential return next month. J-Dub and Wallace have not been ruled out of the season, but they are just starting their rehab process from left ankle and left shoulder surgeries, respectively.

Sorber and Topic have no timetable for their return, while Caruso is set to miss his second straight game due to right hip soreness. Jay-Will has low back spasms and will sit out for the eighth time in his last 10 games.

Thunder’s Depth Being Tested

Amid the plethora of injuries, the Oklahoma City Thunder’s roster depth is being tested.

Ajay Mitchell and Jared McCain have taken over the spots left by Jalen Williams and Cason Wallace in the starting lineup.

Isaiah Hartenstein has been doing more due to Chet Holmgren’s absence, while Aday Mara has been playing really well as a backup center. Bennett Stirtz, Nique Clifford and Kenrich Williams have also stepped up when needed.

If Shai Gilgeous-Alexander sits down on Sunday, Mitchell will be the team’s primary scoring option.