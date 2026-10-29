Oklahoma City Thunder Announce Jalen Williams Injury Update

The Oklahoma City Thunder have provided their next Jalen Williams injury update, confirming that the star forward underwent successful surgery Wednesday, Oct. 28.

The procedure addressed a fractured left fibula and included reconstruction of ankle ligaments following a fracture and dislocation, according to the team’s announcement.

Oklahoma City also provided a recovery checkpoint: Williams will be reevaluated before the end of the 2026-27 regular season.

That gives the Thunder a broad window for another assessment. It does not establish when Williams will play again, and the announcement neither ruled him out for the season nor promised a return before the playoffs.

For a team already adjusting without one of its most versatile players, that uncertainty remains the central issue.

When Will Jalen Williams Return to the Thunder?

The Thunder have not announced a return date for Williams.

According to the team release, Dr. Martin O’Malley performed the surgery at Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City, with Thunder medical personnel present. The Oklahoman’s Justin Martinez also reported the procedure and reevaluation window.

“Williams will be re-evaluated prior to the end of the 2026-27 regular season,” the Thunder said.

The wording leaves several questions open. Oklahoma City did not identify a specific reevaluation date, announce a timetable for basketball activities or say when Williams might receive clearance to compete.

A medical assessment and a return to NBA games are separate milestones. The announcement establishes the former without committing to the latter.

Williams suffered the injury during the fourth quarter of Oklahoma City’s Oct. 25 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers. He landed awkwardly after contact near the basket and was taken off the court on a stretcher.

General manager Sam Presti confirmed the fractured fibula and dislocated ankle the following day. Wednesday’s announcement advances that initial update by confirming the operation is complete and identifying the team’s next publicly announced recovery checkpoint.

Jalen Williams’ Absence Changes More Than Thunder Scoring

Oklahoma City’s challenge extends beyond redistributing Williams’ shots.

His ability to create offense, facilitate and defend different positions gives coach Mark Daigneault flexibility around Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren. Replacing those responsibilities will require more than asking one teammate to score additional points.

That puts lineup combinations and the distribution of ballhandling duties under greater scrutiny while Williams recovers.

The Thunder are also navigating a wider collection of injury concerns. Cason Wallace suffered a torn labrum in his left shoulder during the same Clippers game, further complicating Oklahoma City’s backcourt rotation.

For Williams, this is another setback after wrist and hamstring problems limited him to 33 regular-season appearances in 2025-26, according to Martinez’s reporting.

The successful procedure completes an important step. The Thunder’s announcement leaves the basketball question open: whether Williams can progress from rehabilitation to playing again before Oklahoma City’s season ends.